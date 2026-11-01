Sharjah Publishers Conference explores publishing growth

SHARJAH, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- Publishers examined opportunities to generate greater value from books through translation rights, screen adaptations and international sales across 30 roundtables on the opening day of the 16th Sharjah International Publishers Conference, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), with more than 1,433 publishers participating in the conference.

Held over four rounds, the discussions addressed rights acquisition and development, access to new markets, distribution and the use of technology in publishing. Seven of the day’s roundtables were delivered in Arabic.

Paola Francesca Corsini, Dramatic Rights Specialist at HAB in Italy, examined opportunities to adapt books for film and television, while Tuomas Sorjamaa of Rights and Brands in Finland explored how publishers can generate value beyond the book through content rights. Gergana Pancheva of Sofia Literary Agency in Bulgaria discussed opportunities to sell translation rights from smaller markets.

Dr Latifa Al Haj of Bumelha Publishing & Distribution in the UAE led the interactive roundtable “Would You Buy the Rights?”, examining how publishers can assess titles before acquiring translation rights.

Neven Eltohamy of Kayan Publishing in Egypt explored how storyworlds, characters and formats can be developed into publishing intellectual property for use across multiple projects.

Market-focused roundtables examined rights trading opportunities and publishing trends in Japan, China, Latin America and Spain. Discussions covered China’s growing online literature and audiobook economy, buying and selling rights in Japan, and routes between Arab and international markets.

Ali Al-Mujaini of DarArab for Publishing and Translation in Oman examined publishing between Oman and the United Kingdom, tracing a book’s journey from the first rights conversation to its arrival in bookshops. Other discussions addressed how Arabic books and literature written in less widely spoken languages can reach new audiences internationally.

Participants also examined ways to increase sales through Amazon and Noon, use digital channels to reach readers and bookshops, and strengthen inventory and distribution management. Discussions also explored how publishers can support authors in marketing their books and adapt to changes in the media landscape.

Sessions explored affordable bilingual children’s books, co-editions between publishing houses, and comics and graphic novel rights in North America, including independent work beyond manga and superhero publishing.

Further discussions addressed leadership through change, online piracy and hybrid publishing models. Participants also examined practical applications of artificial intelligence in editing, audiobook production and marketing, alongside their implications for content rights and licensing.

The conference continues on November 2 and 3 with matchmaking meetings between publishers, alongside Boardroom Exchange sessions connecting participants with senior publishing and technology executives.