UAE expresses solidarity with Syria, conveys condolences over victims of heavy rainfall and floods

ABU DHABI, 1st November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic over the victims of floods following the heavy rainfall in eastern Syria, which resulted in a number of deaths, injuries, and missing people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Syrian Arab Republic and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

The Ministry also expressed its hope that the search and rescue operations would succeed in locating the missing persons.