UN condemns staff member's death in Houthi detention

NEW YORK, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres expressed deep shock and condemnation over the death of UN staff member Mohammad el Shami, who served with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), while in the custody of the Houthi group in Yemen.

In a statement, Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said that el Shami had been arbitrarily detained since 6th June 2024, noting that the Houthi group had provided neither information about his well-being nor proof of life since his detention, despite repeated requests from the United Nations.

The Secretary-General called for an immediate, impartial, transparent and thorough investigation into his death, noting that this is the second death of a United Nations staff member in detention by the Houthi group, following the death of a World Food Programme colleague in February 2025.

Guterres reiterated his grave concern for the safety of the 70 United Nations personnel, five former UN staff members, and personnel from humanitarian and civil society organisations who remain detained by the Houthi group. He reiterated his call for their immediate and unconditional release.