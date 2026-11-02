Sharjah Airport showcases projects at World Travel Market

SHARJAH, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Airport Authority is set to participate in World Travel Market London 2026 under the umbrella of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority. The event will be held from 3rd to 5th November at ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Airport Authority, said that the Authority’s participation in the exhibition reflects the integration of infrastructure development and the expansion of international partnerships. He noted that the airport expansion project is a key component of the Authority’s plans, forming part of a package of projects worth AED2.4 billion. The projects aim to increase the airport’s capacity to more than 25 million passengers annually by the end of 2027, enhancing operational efficiency and service quality.

Al Midfa added that participation in World Travel Market London is particularly significant, building on the Authority’s presence at the event for more than two decades. He described it as an international platform for strengthening relationships with airlines, tour operators and tourism partners, exchanging expertise, and exploring new markets and destinations. It also provides an opportunity to keep pace with demand trends and changes in the travel industry, while opening up broader prospects for cooperation and building partnerships that will strengthen air connectivity and expand Sharjah Airport’s international presence.

He noted that Sharjah Airport’s performance from 1st January to 30th September 2026 reflects the scale of activity it has witnessed, with total passenger traffic reaching 11,601,728. The airport had welcomed approximately 19.48 million passengers in 2025, recording growth of 13.9 percent. Its flight network has also expanded to more than 100 destinations worldwide, strengthening its role in supporting tourism, trade and air connectivity with international markets.