'Zayed Authority', ICCA Abu Dhabi boost professional skills of People of Determination

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination, in collaboration with the International Centre for Culinary Arts (ICCA) Abu Dhabi, celebrated the graduation of seven People of Determination employed at the Authority’s Bee Bakery, following their successful completion of a specialised training programme in baking and pastry fundamentals. The programme forms part of the Authority’s ongoing efforts to enhance their professional competencies and develop their production skills.

The programme featured a series of practical training sessions and hands-on activities focusing on the fundamentals of baking and pastry preparation. It equipped participants with professional skills and techniques designed to refine their expertise and improve their performance in the workplace, in line with established industry practices.

The programme was conducted under the supervision and guidance of Chef Ankit Rajak from ICCA Abu Dhabi and Chef Jassim Al Ali from Zayed Authority for People of Determination. Participants had the opportunity to strengthen their technical knowledge and develop their practical skills, enhancing their ability to perform their professional responsibilities effectively.

The programme is part of the Authority’s integrated training, rehabilitation and employment framework implemented through the Bee Bakery project, one of its productive initiatives aimed at empowering People of Determination by providing meaningful employment opportunities and developing their professional capabilities. Through a productive work environment, the initiative enables participants to apply their skills and actively contribute to the labour market, fostering greater professional independence and supporting their career development.

This partnership with ICCA Abu Dhabi highlights the importance of collaboration with specialised institutions in delivering high-quality training programmes that support the continuous professional development of People of Determination. It also contributes to enhancing their skills, strengthening their productive capabilities and expanding opportunities for career advancement.

The International Centre for Culinary Arts (ICCA), with campuses in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, is a leading Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) school in culinary arts.

The Centre provides award-winning education to aspiring chefs, artisans and food entrepreneurs from around the world.

Established in 2005 in the UAE, ICCA has been ranked among the world's top 10 culinary institutes and has received the Recognition of Quality Culinary Education certification from Worldchefs, a global authority on food standards.

The Centre offers a diverse range of programmes, including professional programmes, amateur programmes, artisan development courses and culinary professional development programmes. Its graduates work across the food industry as successful chefs, restaurateurs, hospitality managers, entrepreneurs, food stylists, food writers and in many other roles.