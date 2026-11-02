UAE to celebrate Flag Day tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE will mark Flag Day on Tuesday with official and public celebrations as the national flag flies high above ministries, government entities, schools, universities, homes and buildings across the country.

Flag Day is an annual national occasion that reflects the sense of belonging and loyalty of UAE citizens and residents to the country and its leadership, as well as their commitment to the values and principles inherited from the Founding Fathers.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, had called on all citizens, residents and institutions across the UAE to raise the national flag on 3rd November as an expression of the people's unity and solidarity under their flag, embodying the values of unity, belonging and loyalty to the nation and its leadership.

In a post on X, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said, "Brothers and sisters, on November 3rd, we celebrate a vital national moment that embodies our love, pride, and loyalty to our homeland. We celebrate Flag Day. We call upon everyone, citizens and residents, institutions and ministries, schools and universities, and homes across all the Emirates, to raise it high, proud, noble, and fluttering in the sky of our country. A single national moment where the homeland and its sons stand before the symbol of our honor and glory. We redeem it with our souls, and we offer our lives and blood for its elevation. Long live the homeland. Long live the Flag."

The occasion highlights the values of peaceful coexistence among citizens and residents, further strengthening the UAE's stature as a model of tolerance and coexistence in the region. The celebrations bring together men, women, young people and children of different nationalities in a shared expression of love for the UAE.