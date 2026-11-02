ADIPEC 2026 opens in Abu Dhabi in record-breaking edition

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- ADIPEC 2026, hosted by ADNOC, opened today, with more than 239,000 attendees expected from over 170 countries.

The opening ceremony was held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, while the exhibition and conference are taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The event runs until 5th November, bringing together more than 2,250 exhibiting companies and around 1,800 speakers, alongside 30 country pavilions.

The programme features more than 380 sessions, bringing together government officials, business leaders, investors and experts to discuss developments and priorities in the energy sector.

The event connects government leaders, energy producers, investors, technology companies and technical experts to advance the partnerships, projects and investments needed to secure today's energy supplies while building capacity for future growth.