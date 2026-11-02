TRENDS Group launches 19 research publications at Sharjah International Book Fair

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Group is set to take part in the Sharjah International Book Fair for the seventh consecutive year as the Knowledge Partner for the fair’s 45th edition, held under the theme Made of Stories.

The event will take place from 4th to 15th November at Expo Centre Sharjah. The fair will feature 2,673 publishers and exhibitors from 124 countries, along with a programme of about 1,500 cultural, intellectual and creative events.

TRENDS Group will organise activities combining knowledge and academic research, creativity and innovation, and intellectual dialogue and discussion. This will be complemented by the launch of 19 new research publications, comprising both original works and translations, which will be added to TRENDS’ existing collection of over 550 books and studies.

The group is also organising a series of innovative knowledge-based events, panel discussions and cultural seminars featuring distinguished thinkers, academics, researchers and experts, in addition to signing several memoranda of cooperation and strategic partnerships. The TRENDS pavilion will feature five interactive sections showcasing the diverse work of its five companies.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, Chairman of TRENDS Group, said that the participation of TRENDS Group, with its five companies, in the Sharjah International Book Fair as the Knowledge Partner for the 2026 edition embodies its firm vision that book fairs are not only platforms for displaying publications and introducing visitors to research output, but also interactive platforms for dialogue, living laboratories for creating ideas, building bridges between academic research and community awareness, and spacious spaces for civilised dialogue between cultures and peoples.

He explained that the knowledge partnership with the Sharjah International Book Fair, one of the most significant book fairs regionally and internationally, is rooted in a shared belief that books serve as a platform for change, and that the fair acts as a meeting point for researchers and readers, as well as for ideas and their practical application.

Al-Ali added that participating in the exhibition for the seventh consecutive year also helps strengthen intellectual, scientific and academic ties with the culture and knowledge community, while extending research-based thought towards new global horizons. This aims to enrich intellectual dialogue and facilitate the exchange of perspectives and ideas with experts, writers and creative figures from diverse cultural and intellectual backgrounds across the globe.

Mohammed Al-Salmi, Senior Researcher and Director-General of TRENDS Research & Advisory, said TRENDS continues to enhance its exceptional research output by participating in the Sharjah International Book Fair as a Knowledge Partner. TRENDS is showcasing over 550 titles and launching seven translated works that combine academic rigour with strategic foresight, authored by young Emirati specialists, experts and researchers.

Rawdha Al Marzouqi, Researcher and Director of the Distribution and Exhibitions Department at TRENDS Research & Advisory, said the TRENDS pavilion at Expo Centre Sharjah will feature high-quality research publications, interactive AI-powered knowledge hubs and daily intellectual events. These events will bring together a select group of researchers, thinkers and decision-makers to discuss the state of culture and creativity in an era of evolving algorithms and digital technologies.

She emphasised that selecting TRENDS, for the second time, as a Knowledge Partner for the Sharjah International Book Fair is a testament to the trust placed in the organisation’s scientific approach.