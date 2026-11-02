Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship departs with over 4,300 tonnes of aid to Gaza

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship has sailed to Al Arish Port in the Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying more than 4,300 tonnes of humanitarian aid to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The shipment is an extension of the Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge and part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, launched under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support the brotherly Palestinian people and alleviate their suffering.

The ship's cargo also includes four sewage tankers and four waste collection trucks aimed at supporting essential services in the Gaza Strip, improving health and environmental conditions, and reducing risks caused by accumulated waste and damaged infrastructure.

The ship is the 14th dispatched by the UAE to the Gaza Strip under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, raising the total amount of humanitarian aid delivered by air, land and sea to more than 135,000 tonnes. The initiative underscores the UAE's ongoing commitment to supporting the brotherly Palestinian people and alleviating their suffering.