UAE ONE balloon takes to skies of Japan as first Arab participant

SAGA, Japan, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Balloon Team, represented by the UAE ONE hot-air balloon, is participating in the 39th Saga International Balloon Fiesta, which began on 31st October and runs until 3rd November 2026.

The UAE ONE balloon has taken to the skies over Saga, Japan, marking the first Arab participation in this prestigious festival alongside hundreds of international teams from the United Kingdom, Poland, the Kingdom of Thailand, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, the United States, Australia, Brazil, China and Singapore.

The Saga International Balloon Fiesta is recognised as Asia's largest ballooning event, featuring three competitions and a closing ceremony with fireworks, illuminated balloon displays and drone shows. The festival brings together 50 participating teams and attracts 800,000 spectators from across Japan.

The participation of the UAE ONE balloon, carrying the UAE national emblem and a message of peace and tolerance, received a warm welcome from Japanese officials and the public. This participation highlights the UAE's leadership in the sport of hot-air ballooning and its continued commitment to building cultural and civilisational bridges with communities worldwide.

Captain Abdulaziz Nasser Al Mansoori, President of the UAE Balloon Team, expressed his pride in flying over Japanese skies and raising the UAE flag at this historic international event.

He emphasised that this participation marks a significant milestone in introducing Japanese and Asian audiences to the values of generosity and openness that characterise Emirati society. He also expressed his appreciation for the continued support of the UAE's leadership for national initiatives, which places its confidence in Emiratis to represent their country on regional and international platforms.

Al Mansoori further underlined the importance of the first Arab participation in this international festival, adding another milestone to the UAE Balloon Team's record of international achievements.