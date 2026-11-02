ADNOC takes FID on Ruwais Diyab Unconventional Gas Development

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC today announced at ADIPEC that it has taken final investment decision (FID) for the Ruwais Diyab Unconventional Gas Development in Abu Dhabi, advancing its integrated global gas growth strategy and unlocking a new source of reliable energy for the domestic and international markets.

The project will deliver 345 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of raw gas from 2029 over a 25-year period with the potential to reach up to 1 billion scfd in the future. Gas will be processed on site and connected to the UAE’s gas network through new pipeline infrastructure, strengthening domestic supply, supporting the nation’s economic and industrial growth as well as ADNOC’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) export ambitions.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, said, “Ruwais Diyab is ADNOC’s first large-scale unconventional gas development and this FID marks an important milestone in unlocking Abu Dhabi’s vast gas resources. This investment will strengthen the UAE’s energy security, support industrial growth and advance ADNOC’s integrated global gas growth strategy to responsibly meet rising demand at home and abroad.”

The UAE holds the seventh-largest gas reserves in the world with 298 trillion standard cubic feet of conventional gas reserves and 160 trillion standard cubic feet (tscf) of unconventional gas resources. As global demand for reliable, lower-carbon energy continues to grow, ADNOC is unlocking more of the nation’s gas resources and expanding its liquefied natural gas (LNG) portfolio to meet the needs of its customers and power industrial and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure growth.

Ruwais Diyab’s additional unconventional gas supply will strengthen ADNOC’s gas value chain, including ADNOC Gas’s ability to meet rising domestic and international customer demand.

Ruwais Diyab advances ADNOC’s ambition to establish a scalable unconventional gas business and create a platform for future growth. The development follows a disciplined program of technical studies, field testing and subsurface analysis, delivered by ADNOC Onshore under a design-build-operate (DBO) model, to reduce development risk. It brings together advanced subsurface expertise, AI-enabled drilling and completion technologies, and integrated project delivery capabilities to support the efficient and responsible development of domestic gas resources.