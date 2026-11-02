Minister of Climate Change and Environment highlights strategic grain storage's role in food security

FUJAIRAH, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, emphasised the pivotal role of strategic grain storage infrastructure in strengthening the UAE's food security and ensuring the sustainability and resilience of supply chains amid regional and global developments.

The remarks came during her visit to Al Dahra's Fujairah Strategic Grain Terminal (FSGT) at the Port of Fujairah, where she toured the operational facilities and reviewed strategic grain storage capabilities, Al Dahra's integrated agricultural supply chain and operational resilience measures, supporting national preparedness and the sustainability of food supplies.

Al Dahra's FSGT is one of the region's largest grain storage facilities, with dedicated infrastructure designed to handle high-volume grain imports and exports.

Strategically positioned outside the Strait of Hormuz, the facility plays an important role in maintaining access to global trade routes and facilitating the movement of agricultural commodities across the UAE and the wider region.

During the visit, Al Dahak received an overview from Al Dahra representatives of the terminal's operational performance and resilience during recent regional disruptions, as well as its role in supporting logistics and trade flows and ensuring the continued movement of agricultural commodities.

She was also briefed on the facility's quality and food safety systems, including its ISO 22000 Food Safety Management certification, advanced monitoring technologies and ongoing investments aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and storage and supply resilience.

Since commencing operations in 2015, Al Dahra's facilities have continued operating and maintaining their operational capacity despite global and regional challenges, including supply chain disruptions and market volatility.