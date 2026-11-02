ADQCC first Abu Dhabi government entity to receive Kitemark for Innovation from British Standards Institution

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC) has received ISO 56001 certification for its innovation management system and the Kitemark for Innovation from the British Standards Institution (BSI), becoming the first government entity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to receive the Kitemark.

The achievement was announced at a Certificate Handover Ceremony attended by Abdulla Al Yazeedi, Acting Secretary-General of ADQCC, members of the Council's executive management, BSI representatives and the team involved in developing and applying the innovation management system in line with international standards.

Al Yazeedi said receiving ISO 56001 certification and the Kitemark for Innovation reflects the Council's commitment to building an integrated institutional innovation system that turns ideas into solutions, initiatives and projects that add value and deliver measurable results, contributing to improved performance efficiency and sustainable impact.

He added that the Council is working to embed innovation as an integral part of its institutional work culture and develop services and initiatives that keep pace with change, anticipate challenges and support the Abu Dhabi Government's targets for excellence, leadership and quality of life. He also highlighted the Council's commitment to investing in national talent, empowering its teams and adopting global best practice in innovation management.

Hamad Al Neyadi, Head of the Youth Team at the Council, said the achievement strengthens the adoption of global best practice in innovation management and supports the contribution of young people to spreading a culture of development and creativity, while helping to build a work environment that encourages new ideas and turns them into initiatives serving the Council's objectives and future aspirations.

The achievement forms part of the Council's efforts to develop its institutional practices in line with recognised international frameworks and standards and strengthen its readiness to participate in the next cycle of the Abu Dhabi Award for Excellence in Government Performance, particularly under the innovation pillar.

It also supports the development of solutions and practices that respond to future priorities and enhances the Council's ability to anticipate opportunities and turn creative ideas into projects with a sustainable impact, contributing to improving quality of life and enhancing the emirate's competitiveness.