Apple accredits Coders HQ as official app development training centre

DUBAI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Artificial Intelligence Office has announced that Coders HQ, a national initiative dedicated to advancing the UAE’s programming community, has received accreditation from Apple as an authorised education training centre.

The accreditation enables Coders HQ to join a global network of Apple-accredited educational institutions and provides access to specialised learning resources and training programmes focused on app development using Apple’s Swift programming language.

It also creates opportunities for professional development among trainers, knowledge exchange with educational institutions worldwide and advanced learning experiences aligned with evolving industry needs.

The accreditation was announced as part of UAE Codes Day, celebrated annually on 29th October, reflecting the country’s efforts to develop digital skills and expand access to specialised education in programming and app development.

Abdelrahman Al Mahmoud, Director at the UAE Artificial Intelligence Office, said the accreditation reflects the UAE’s long-term commitment to investing in people and providing them with the skills and tools needed to help shape the digital future.

He said, “A competitive digital economy begins with people who have the skills to embrace emerging technologies and the ability to translate knowledge into solutions that make a meaningful difference in society.”

Al Mahmoud added that the UAE continues to create an environment where talent can thrive, ideas can be tested and new opportunities for learning and innovation can emerge, strengthening the country’s competitiveness in technology and innovation.

Through the accreditation, Coders HQ will offer specialised app development training supported by Apple’s Develop in Swift educational resources. Participants will gain practical experience in designing, developing and testing applications while strengthening creative thinking and technical problem-solving skills.

The initiative will also introduce aspiring developers to international programming initiatives and app development challenges.

Launched in January 2022 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Coders HQ was established as part of the National Programme for Coders.

Through its programmes and partnerships with global technology companies, Coders HQ aims to strengthen the UAE’s programming community, support collaboration and knowledge exchange, and help emerging digital talent develop technology-driven projects.