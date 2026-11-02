Ajman DED launches 7 initiatives for Innovation Month 2026

AJMAN, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Department of Economic Development (Ajman DED) has launched Innovation Month 2026 with seven initiatives aimed at fostering institutional and community innovation, improving economic services and strengthening Ajman’s business environment.

Sulaiman Al Dhaheri, Head of the Innovation Team at Ajman DED, said this year’s programme encourages employees, customers and strategic partners to contribute innovative ideas and solutions that support economic services and business development.

He said the programme includes hackathons, collaborative laboratories and innovation challenges designed to promote knowledge exchange, stimulate creativity and transform ideas into practical solutions.

Activities began with the Economic Innovation Challenge, running from 1st to 20th November through the department’s website. It invites customers and community members to submit ideas related to business licensing, consumer protection, trademarks, attracting foreign investment and developing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Submissions will be evaluated according to originality, feasibility, potential impact on customer satisfaction and alignment with Ajman DED’s strategic objectives.

On 5th November, Ajman DED will organise an Innovation Journey to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and its Research and Innovation Centre to explore best practices in innovation and scientific research.

From 9th to 11th November, the Innovation Corner at Ajman DED headquarters will provide employees with an interactive space featuring tools and experiences designed to stimulate creative thinking and workplace improvement.

The Ajman Business Hackathon will be held on 16th November at Ajman Saray Hotel in partnership with the Free Zones Authority. Participants from economics, statistics, business analytics and information technology will develop innovative economic forecasting models and digital solutions for predicting business trends and future indicators.

Ajman DED will also hold competitions and brainstorming sessions on 16th and 20th November through its Virtual Innovation Lab and Fikra System, encouraging employees to develop solutions addressing workplace challenges and improving operational efficiency and service delivery.

The department will participate in the Innovation Month Exhibition, organised by the Ajman Government Excellence Programme on 17th and 18th November at Flag Park, showcasing innovative projects alongside other government entities.

The programme will conclude with the Collaborative Innovation Lab on 19th November at Ajman Saray Hotel, bringing together government entities, banks, universities, business incubators and business centres to strengthen the emirate’s entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Discussions will address business licensing, financing programmes, marketing support and the digital transformation of small enterprises, using design thinking and brainstorming to develop solutions to challenges facing the business sector.

Ajman DED said the initiatives support its efforts to strengthen cross-sector collaboration, empower entrepreneurs, improve service quality and advance sustainable economic development in Ajman.