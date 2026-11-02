ADX welcomes listing of two Korean ETFs

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has listed two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from Hanwha Asset Management focused on leading Korean companies in advanced manufacturing, technology, defence and aerospace.

The PLUS Korea Defense Industry Index ETF (KDEF) and PLUS Korea Manufacturing Core Alliance Index ETF (KMCA) are the fifth and sixth US cross-listed ETFs on ADX, bringing the exchange’s total ETF offerings to 26. Both funds are also listed on NYSE Arca.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said the listings come amid growing economic ties and cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Korea.

He said ADX continues to provide efficient cross-border capital access, connecting local and international investors with promising Korean industries while opening Abu Dhabi investment opportunities to Hanwha’s international network.

Young Jin Choi, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Hanwha Asset Management, said the funds reflect the Republic of Korea’s strengths in combining world-class technology with large-scale manufacturing capabilities.

He added that the ADX listings enable Gulf investors to access these strategic industries during local trading hours and expand Hanwha Financial Group’s longstanding UAE partnership into the financial sector.

KDEF tracks the Korea Defense Industry USD Index and allocates at least 80 percent of its assets to Korean companies operating in national security technology, advanced defence manufacturing and aerospace innovation. Its 20 holdings include Hanwha Aerospace and LIG Nex1.

KMCA tracks the Akros Korea Manufacturing Core Alliance Index, providing exposure to 35 leading companies across six strategic supply-chain sectors, including semiconductor and technology companies Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

ADX said it will continue expanding its range of diversified and thematic investment products, connecting investors with leading global industries and economies.

ETF trading value on ADX exceeded AED291 million between January and October 2026, reinforcing the exchange’s position as a leading regional ETF market.