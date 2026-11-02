ALTÉRRA, Domyn partner to bring AI-driven intelligence to climate investing

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- ALTÉRRA, one of the world’s largest climate investment vehicles headquartered in Abu Dhabi, today announced a partnership with Domyn, a leader in sovereign AI for regulated industries, to strengthen its climate intelligence capability through AI it can own and control.

The partnership will deepen its understanding of how technologies, sectors, and markets are evolving and where future value and impact may emerge across the climate transition.

The partnership combines ALTÉRRA’s investment expertise, proprietary Impact Framework, and global perspective with Domyn’s advanced AI capabilities to strengthen institutional knowledge, foresight and decision-making.

As the climate transition accelerates, the ability to identify emerging trends, connect insights across markets, and build conviction ahead of broader market recognition can help ALTÉRRA identify opportunities sooner, direct capital with greater foresight and remain at the forefront of the technologies and solutions shaping the future climate economy.

As technology partner, Domyn will provide the AI technology, infrastructure and analytical capabilities underpinning the platform, with a focus on security, governance, transparency, and consistency.

The capability will be developed in a dedicated environment tailored to ALTÉRRA’s requirements, with governance and human oversight embedded from the outset.

The collaboration brings together two TIME100-recognised leaders: ALTÉRRA CEO Majid Al Suwaidi (TIME100 Climate, 2024) and Domyn Founder and CEO Uljan Sharka (TIME100 AI, 2026).

Majid Al Suwaidi, CEO of ALTÉRRA, said, “AI has the potential to fundamentally change how investors understand markets, identify opportunities and make decisions. The greatest investment opportunities do not emerge everywhere at once, and recognising where value is taking shape early matters. Capital follows insight. By combining our climate investment experience and impact framework with Domyn’s AI capabilities, we are taking an important step towards building a more intelligent and forward-looking investment platform. Ultimately, smarter capital allocation can help unlock economic opportunity, drive growth and support long-term prosperity.”

Uljan Sharka, Founder and CEO of Domyn, said, "The most powerful applications of AI help institutions become AI organisations in their own right, combining their data, experience, and expertise to make better decisions. We are proud to support ALTÉRRA as it builds an investment intelligence capability it can own, control and shape around its investment approach, to deepen insight, strengthen judgment, and help direct capital toward the opportunities shaping the future climate economy."

As ALTÉRRA continues to scale its activities, the partnership represents an important step towards embedding AI into its operating model in a powerful, practical and secure manner.

It reinforces ALTÉRRA’s ambition to build a more agile and commercially competitive investment platform, positioned to capture long-term value and deliver meaningful climate impact.