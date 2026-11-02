Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council highlights Emirati Women's Month achievements

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council (ADBWC), an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), has highlighted key initiatives delivered during Emirati Women’s Month 2026, held from 28th August to 28th September under the theme “Together, We Rise Stronger and Better”.

The programme supported women entrepreneurs, strengthened their economic participation and created opportunities for business growth, networking and knowledge exchange across Abu Dhabi.

It was aligned with the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, to translate recognition of women’s achievements into practical opportunities that strengthen their contribution to national development.

Throughout the month, ADBWC organised events, workshops, exhibitions and networking activities showcasing Emirati women entrepreneurs and connecting them with government entities, economic institutions and strategic partners.

Among the key initiatives was Under Her Shade, organised on 28th and 29th August in collaboration with Qasr Al Hosn and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

The event, attended by H.H. Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, featured two panel discussions and an exhibition showcasing seven Emirati women entrepreneurs and creatives, highlighting women’s achievements and their role in preserving traditional handicrafts and cultural heritage.

To strengthen international business cooperation, ADBWC partnered with the General Women’s Union and the UAE Embassy in Beijing to organise the Chinese Women Business Leaders Networking Forum on 15th September.

The forum brought together 30 companies from Abu Dhabi and China, with 15 from each market, providing opportunities for direct engagement, knowledge exchange, partnerships and market access.

In Al Ain, the Council organised From Her to Her on 23rd and 24th September in collaboration with Al Ain Museum and ADCCI’s Al Ain branch.

The programme featured entrepreneurial success stories, workshops on embroidery, doll-making and traditional fashion, and an exhibition showcasing six women-owned businesses, alongside information on services available to support entrepreneurs.

ADBWC also partnered with ADNOC Distribution to organise an Emirati Women’s Day Bazaar featuring 11 Emirati brands and businesses, providing entrepreneurs with a platform to showcase their products and strengthen their market visibility.

A networking reception organised with House of Rituals Café brought together more than 20 women entrepreneurs to exchange experiences, showcase products and establish new professional connections.

The Council also collaborated with startAD and Curate to organise The Emirati Concept networking session, which focused on the experiences of Emirati female founders, business development and opportunities for expansion in the retail sector. Its first introductory session attracted 15 women entrepreneurs.

Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of ADBWC, said empowering women entrepreneurs should be measured by the tangible impact initiatives have on business growth, sustainability and competitiveness.

She said the Council is working to develop an integrated ecosystem that enables women to progress from establishing ventures to building sustainable and competitive companies.

Al Fahim added that investing in Emirati women’s capabilities contributes to the strength and diversification of Abu Dhabi’s economy and expands their role in shaping future opportunities.

ADBWC said it will continue developing initiatives and partnerships that broaden opportunities for women entrepreneurs, enhance the competitiveness of their businesses and strengthen their contribution to Abu Dhabi’s sustainable economic development.