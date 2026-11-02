DIFC Courts showcases cross-border dispute services at Dubai FinTech Summit 2026

DUBAI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts will participate in the Dubai FinTech Summit 2026, taking place on 2ndto 3rd November at Madinat Jumeirah, highlighting its role in strengthening business confidence and providing legal certainty in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for business and investment.

Through a dedicated exhibition stand, DIFC Courts will engage with financial institutions, fintech companies, investors, legal professionals and other industry stakeholders, raising awareness of its dispute resolution services and the legal frameworks available to businesses and individuals operating across borders.

The participation will highlight the Courts’ Opt-In Jurisdiction, which enables parties worldwide to choose DIFC Courts to resolve commercial disputes without requiring a connection to the UAE. It will also showcase the Digital Economy Court, established to address disputes arising from emerging technologies, alongside the DIFC Courts Wills Service and Digital Assets Will.

Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director of DIFC Courts, said, “As financial services and emerging technologies continue to reshape global commerce, access to trusted and effective dispute resolution is increasingly important. DIFC Courts plays a vital role in providing the legal certainty that underpins business confidence, while continuing to develop services that respond to the evolving needs of businesses and individuals. Our participation in the Dubai FinTech Summit provides an opportunity to strengthen engagement with the financial and technology communities and raise awareness of the services available to them.”