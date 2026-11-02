RAK Energy Summit 2026 opens 25th November with broad international participation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The third RAK Energy Summit 2026 will take place from 25th to 27th November at RAK Expo Centre, bringing together regional and international decision-makers, experts and organisations to discuss energy security, sustainability and competitiveness across the GCC.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the summit will take place under the theme “Create and Contribute to the Sustainable Energy Goals of the Future”.

It is hosted by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality in partnership with Etihad Water & Electricity (EtihadWE), with support from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (GORD) and 19 Ras Al Khaimah government entities.

The summit aims to strengthen cooperation and knowledge exchange in the energy sector, showcase technologies and solutions supporting more efficient and sustainable energy systems, and advance regional and international efforts to reduce carbon emissions and enhance economic competitiveness.

Munther Mohammed bin Shekar, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, said the summit provides an important platform for policymakers, industry leaders, innovators and experts to exchange ideas, build partnerships and accelerate practical action towards secure, competitive and sustainable energy systems.

Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE, said reliable and efficient water and electricity infrastructure is fundamental to economic growth, industrial competitiveness and quality of life.

He added that EtihadWE continues to modernise its networks and deploy smart technologies to strengthen water and energy security, improve resource efficiency and meet the growing needs of communities and businesses across the Northern Emirates.

The expanded three-day programme will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, fireside chats and specialised forums covering energy and water security, renewable energy and storage, natural hydrogen, industrial decarbonisation, sustainable transport, green finance, emissions reporting, sustainable urban development and communities.

Participating international organisations include the International Energy Agency (IEA), IRENA, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the Delegation of the European Union to the UAE and the International Association of Public Transport (UITP).

Regional participants include GORD, the Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (RCREEE) and the GCC Interconnection Authority (GCCIA), alongside government entities, companies and organisations from the energy, industry, banking, real estate, transport and environmental sectors.

The summit will seek to strengthen integration between government policies, industrial applications and emerging technologies while exploring investment and partnership opportunities supporting the region’s energy transition and sustainable economic development.