2026 World Internet Conference kicks off in east China's Wuzhen

ZHEJIANG , 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The 2026 World Internet Conference (2026 WIC) Light of Internet Expo kicked off Monday in Wuzhen of east China's Zhejiang Province, showcasing more than 1,000 cutting-edge technology products from 671 enterprises across 54 countries and regions.

According to China Central Television (CCTV) report, As a flagship event of the 2026 WIC Wuzhen Summit, the expo features a theme of "Intelligent Connectivity, Smart Future" and highlights intelligent internet comprehensively.

A number of new internet technologies and products, including satellite internet and 6G are expected to make their debut at the expo.

This year's expo employs scenario-based displays to present over 100 types of embodied AI robots designed for industrial manufacturing, healthcare and elderly care, as well as culture, entertainment and education, showing how advanced technologies can be integrated into everyday life.

"We will launch a digital and intelligence consumer market for the first time, featuring over 130 new products that visitors can explore, experience, purchase and interact with. We will also hold our first AI-powered one-person company (OPC) carnival, offering young entrepreneurs a one-stop platform to access essential tools, resources, potential partners and business orders," said Xu Zhaoxi, head of the working group of the expo.

The expo will include 115 events showcasing new digital and intelligent innovations, as well as 10 events dedicated to fostering industrial cooperation.

The 2026 WIC will be held in Wuzhen from Monday to Thursday.