MoIAT showcases industrial opportunities, energy resilience at ADIPEC 2026

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) is participating in ADIPEC 2026 to showcase industrial opportunities across the UAE’s energy sector, highlight advanced technology’s role in accelerating industrial transformation and strengthen integration between the industry and energy sectors.

The Ministry is also promoting opportunities to localise energy-related manufacturing, attract investment into national industry, strengthen supply chain resilience and energy security, and support sustainable economic growth.

MoIAT will highlight partnership opportunities across energy, industry and technology, alongside its latest initiatives under the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, to senior officials, CEOs, decision-makers, investors and technology companies.

ADIPEC 2026 is expected to attract more than 239,000 attendees from over 170 countries, with 2,260 exhibiting companies, more than 1,800 speakers and 30 country pavilions.

The Ministry’s participation will highlight growth opportunities across the industrial value chain, from financing and procurement to operations, production and strengthening In-Country Value, while supporting energy supplies, investment in infrastructure and advanced technologies, and employment opportunities for national talent.

On the opening day, Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Under-Secretary of MoIAT, will host a high-level roundtable titled “Building Industrial Resilience: Turning Energy-Sector Demand Into Manufacturing Capabilities”, bringing together local and international leaders from the energy and industrial sectors.

Al Nowais will also participate in the panel discussion “Governing Resilience: Securing Energy Systems Without Closing Markets”, alongside Jasim Al Shirawi, Secretary-General of the International Energy Forum; Abdulaziz Mohamed Al Obaidli, Director-General of Regulatory Affairs at the Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi; and Angela Wilkinson, Secretary-General and CEO of the World Energy Council.

Al Nowais said rising energy demand presents a strategic opportunity to build new national industrial capabilities, localise critical industries and strengthen the resilience of the UAE economy.

He said, “Our priority is clear: to turn this demand into real investments and manufacturing projects here in the UAE, securing supply chains, creating high-quality jobs and boosting the global competitiveness of UAE industry.”

He added that ADIPEC brings together major buyers, manufacturers, investors and technology providers, connecting the energy sector’s requirements with local manufacturing capabilities.

Al Nowais said MoIAT’s policies, initiatives and financing solutions aim to translate industrial opportunities into sustainable production projects and build a more advanced industrial base capable of meeting future demand.

He added that these partnerships and opportunities will be further advanced at the next Make it in the Emirates, taking place in Abu Dhabi from 3rd to 6th May 2027.

At ADIPEC, MoIAT is showcasing priority industrial localisation opportunities covering drilling and completion equipment, production equipment, electrical systems and components, pipes, networks and valves, and industrial spare parts.

The Ministry has identified AED25 billion in energy-sector procurement opportunities, while ADNOC has announced more than AED60 billion in UAE manufacturing opportunities through 2030.

These opportunities are supported by the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, which has redirected more than AED473 billion into the national economy and includes more than 7,000 certified factories.

The AED1 billion National Industrial Resilience Fund supports the localisation of critical industries and stronger supply chains, while Factory Forward UAE brings together technology transformation programmes that have supported more than 700 manufacturers in adopting advanced technologies.