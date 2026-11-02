Digital Dubai wins Best Open Data Initiative at 7th GCC Digital Government Award

MANAMA, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Digital Dubai has won the Distinguished Project Award in the “Best Open Data Initiative” category at the seventh GCC Digital Government Award for its Data.Dubai portal, the unified official source for data and statistics on the Emirate of Dubai.

The award was presented during a ceremony organised by Bahrain’s Information and eGovernment Authority.

The recognition reflects Dubai’s progress in developing an integrated government data ecosystem, improving data quality and accessibility, and expanding its use in planning, decision-making and digital service development.

Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment at Digital Dubai, received the award on behalf of Digital Dubai.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, said the achievement reflects Dubai’s approach to treating data as a strategic asset supporting economic development, competitiveness and quality of life.

He said the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) has increased the importance of reliable data in building more efficient and proactive governments and competitive economies.

Al Mansoori added that data is a key enabler of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and that the recognition reflects integration and cooperation among Dubai Government entities in developing the emirate’s data ecosystem.

Al Nasser said Data.Dubai supports the development of an integrated and trusted ecosystem based on data quality, governance and accessibility.

He added that the portal enables government entities, businesses, researchers and innovators to transform data into knowledge and smart solutions, anticipate needs and identify new economic opportunities.

Data.Dubai provides a unified platform for accessing official Dubai data and statistics, supporting analysis, planning and the development of digital products and services while promoting wider use of open data.

The GCC Digital Government Award promotes innovation and excellence in digital government across GCC countries and supports the exchange of expertise and successful practices.