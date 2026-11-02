Ajman Media Forum opens 18th November to explore media’s future in AI era

AJMAN, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, the inaugural Ajman Media Forum – THE SIGNAL 2026 will open on 18th November at the Emirates Hospitality Centre under the theme “Who Owns the Signal?”.

Organised by the Ajman Government Media Office over two days, the forum will bring together media leaders, decision-makers, experts, researchers and representatives of media and technology organisations to examine the future of the industry amid rapid technological change.

The forum will feature 23 sessions with 68 speakers from 17 countries, alongside 53 entities and partners comprising media organisations, government institutions and exhibitors.

Discussions will focus on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies on content creation, editorial decision-making, audience engagement and public opinion.

Mohammed Abdulla Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Ajman Government Media Office, said the forum provides a platform for responsible dialogue and knowledge exchange on the changes reshaping the media sector and the opportunities offered by emerging technologies.

He said discussions will address challenges ranging from information credibility and misinformation to content creation and the evolving relationship between media organisations and their audiences.

Al Kaabi added that the forum aims to advance media practices, strengthen integration between the media and technology sectors and anticipate trends influencing media decision-making.

Sessions will examine the influence of AI and algorithms on editorial decisions, the risks posed by deepfakes to content credibility, the changing role of content creators and the ability of digital platforms to attract and engage audiences.

Discussions will also cover cognitive security, influence and disinformation campaigns, the use of data and AI to anticipate trends and events, and ways to take local stories to global audiences through human-centred storytelling and international partnerships.

The first day will include sessions on AI and audience trust, government communication in the age of algorithms, narrative competition, newsroom transformation, predictive media, cognitive security and AI’s impact on filmmaking and visual storytelling, alongside a special presentation by Chinese technology company iFlytek.

The second day will address media’s role in government communication, diplomacy and crisis management, AI-powered government messaging, public trust and economic opportunities in the media and creative industries.

It will also examine professional and ethical challenges in covering wars and conflicts in the age of AI and deepfakes.

A youth debate titled “Is the Artificial Partner a Partner or a Competitor to the Media Professional?” will bring together youth council representatives to discuss the relationship between media professionals and AI and its implications for the future of the profession.

The programme will also feature workshops and Partners Platform sessions, including activities with TRENDS Research & Advisory focusing on AI, audience trust and changing patterns of digital content consumption.

The forum aims to strengthen cooperation among media, government and technology organisations and explore practical responses to changes in how news and information are produced, distributed and consumed.