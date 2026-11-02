Four food exhibitions open in Dubai with 2,500 exhibitors from 79 countries

DUBAI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Four specialised food and beverage exhibitions will open on Tuesday at Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together more than 2,500 exhibitors from 79 countries across 21 halls until 5th November.

The events comprise Gulfood Manufacturing, GulfHost, ISM Middle East and Private Label Middle East, bringing together companies and specialists across food manufacturing, ingredients, packaging, supply chains, production technologies, professional foodservice equipment, confectionery and private-label products.

The exhibitions come as the global food industry faces growing supply-chain pressures and rising production costs, increasing the importance of advanced manufacturing, automation and modern technologies in improving efficiency and strengthening food security.

Argentina, the Philippines, Mauritania, San Marino and Slovakia will participate for the first time.

The UAE aims to increase the food sector’s contribution to national GDP from AED30 billion to AED40 billion by 2028.

Mark Napier, Vice President of Gulfood Manufacturing at inD, said Dubai’s hosting of the four exhibitions brings together businesses, technology providers and investors across the food value chain, connecting manufacturing expertise with commercial opportunities and technological solutions.

Gulfood Manufacturing 2026 will be held under the theme “Powering Food Security Through Manufacturing Innovation”, highlighting technologies in automation, packaging, industrial refrigeration, energy efficiency and food ingredients.

Among the technologies on display will be Krones’ integrated bottling system capable of processing up to 104,000 PET bottles per hour, GEA’s energy-efficient industrial refrigeration solutions and packaging technologies designed to reduce carbon footprint by up to 25 percent.

The FoodTech Summit will bring together government representatives, executives and international experts to discuss food manufacturing, investment in intelligent factories, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, supply-chain resilience and local production.

Its first day will feature a discussion titled “The Food Sovereignty Agenda: Capital and the Intelligent Factory”, while the second day will examine developments in confectionery and snacks, changing consumer demand, product innovation and packaging.

GulfHost will showcase professional kitchen and foodservice equipment, ISM Middle East will focus on confectionery, snacks and market expansion, while Private Label Middle East will highlight contract manufacturing, private-label development and fast-moving consumer goods.

The events support the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy 2051 by promoting advanced technologies, strengthening local production, diversifying food sources and improving the efficiency of food manufacturing.