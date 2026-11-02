Brand Dubai to organise ‘National Month’ celebrations from 3rd November to 2nd December

DUBAI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, has announced that it will organise ‘National Month’ celebrations across the emirate in collaboration with government, semi-government and private sector entities.

Running from 3rd November to 2nd December 2026, the celebrations will feature a series of events and activities highlighting the UAE’s national identity, heritage and achievements.

The celebrations will honour the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Fathers, whose vision laid the foundations for the nation’s progress, and recognise the continued efforts of its leadership to advance the country’s development and shape its future.

The festivities will also offer citizens, residents and visitors an opportunity to express their love and loyalty to the UAE and appreciation for the values that define the nation.

The ‘National Month’ initiative, an emirate-wide celebration of the UAE’s national occasions, was launched by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

It aims to bring together participating entities through a coordinated programme of events and activities that reflects the significance of these occasions and encourages widespread community participation.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said the celebrations will reflect national pride and creative expression through events and initiatives inspired by the UAE’s history, identity and values, while highlighting the unity of its society and its aspirations for the future.

She said, “We are working closely with our partners across government, semi-government and private sector entities to organise celebrations that reflect the significance of the UAE’s national occasions and offer everyone an opportunity to express their love for the nation and pride in its journey. Our efforts focus on delivering a diverse and coordinated programme of events and activities.”

Al Suwaidi added, “Key initiatives include the UAE Flag Day celebrations, ‘Eid Al Etihad’ festivities, Flag Garden, ‘UAE Parade’, and the ‘Stories of Our Determination’ short film competition. Launched by the Dubai Films and Games Commission, an entity under the Dubai Media Council, the competition encourages creative talent to share stories of unity and determination. Additional events and activities organised in collaboration with government, semi-government and private sector entities will be announced in due course.”

Government, semi-government and private sector entities across Dubai will organise a series of events and activities to mark the UAE’s 55th ‘Eid Al Etihad’ during ‘National Month’, offering employees, visitors and the wider community opportunities to participate in the celebrations. These activities will bring the spirit of national celebrations to communities across Dubai, reinforcing the values of unity and national pride.

Brand Dubai will organise its own initiatives and events while coordinating with participating entities to ensure that their programmes and activities complement one another.

The coordinated efforts aim to deliver celebrations that reflect the significance of ‘Eid Al Etihad’ and bring together the contributions of participating organisations across Dubai.

Details of the events, including dates and locations, will be announced progressively, giving the public opportunities to participate in celebrations across the emirate.