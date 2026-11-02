ADIPEC 2026 sees record Asian participation, expanding energy partnerships

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Asia is recording its strongest-ever presence at ADIPEC 2026 this year, reflecting the growing weight of Asian economies in the global energy sector.

A total of 353 Asian companies are exhibiting at this year’s edition, alongside six country pavilions representing the Republic of Korea, China, India, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.

The record participation showcases the region’s diverse industrial and technological capabilities and reinforces ADIPEC’s role as an international platform connecting companies, investors and decision-makers from across global energy markets.

Asia has become one of the leading centres of global energy-demand growth, driven by industrial and economic expansion, population growth, accelerating infrastructure development and increasing investment in advanced technologies and lower-emission solutions.

China, one of the world’s largest industrial and economic powers, has a strong presence through companies operating across energy, manufacturing and technology.

India’s participation reflects the importance of one of the world’s fastest-growing energy-demand markets and the broad investment opportunities associated with its oil and gas, electricity and renewable-energy sectors.

Japan and the Republic of Korea add a significant technological and industrial dimension to Asian participation, drawing on their expertise in equipment, engineering solutions and advanced technologies.

Malaysia and Singapore, meanwhile, highlight Southeast Asia’s role in energy, with strengths in trade, logistics, energy-related industries and supply-chain development.

The diversity of Asian participation offers an opportunity to explore different approaches to energy development, ranging from exploration, production and oil and gas processing to digital solutions, artificial intelligence, automation and improved industrial efficiency.

Participants are also showcasing innovations aimed at reducing emissions and improving environmental performance.

Asia’s presence takes on added significance amid the transformation of the global energy sector, where competitiveness is increasingly determined not only by resources and production capacity, but also by technology, innovation, integrated industrial ecosystems and the ability to establish long-term partnerships that support secure supplies and market resilience.

ADIPEC 2026 provides an important platform for Asian companies to connect with counterparts from around the world, explore opportunities for joint projects, exchange expertise and develop solutions responding to changing market requirements.

It also enables participating companies to showcase their capabilities to a broad base of investors, buyers and potential partners.

The growing Asian presence reflects the importance of economic relations between the UAE and countries across the continent, spanning energy, trade, industry, technology and investment.

These relations provide broad opportunities to deepen cooperation between companies and institutions, particularly amid shared priorities surrounding energy security, efficiency and the development of future energy sources.

The record participation also underscores Asia’s increasingly central role in the global conversation on the future of energy, with its presence at ADIPEC 2026 extending beyond participation in a specialised exhibition to helping shape a new phase of international cooperation.

ADIPEC 2026 features the largest exhibition in its history, bringing together companies from across the energy value chain, including major national and international energy producers, technology providers, manufacturers and service companies.

Through this diversity of companies, expertise and markets, ADIPEC continues to strengthen its role as a global platform connecting major centres of the energy industry and opening wider opportunities for international cooperation, supporting the development of a more efficient, resilient and adaptable energy sector.