Dubai Future District Fund, Buimerc strengthen entrepreneurship, innovation, investment

DUBAI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF) and Buimerc Corporation Ltd have announced a strategic partnership to explore opportunities to strengthen Dubai’s innovation, investment and entrepreneurship ecosystem and deepen ties between the UAE and India.

The partnership was announced during a meeting at the Consulate General of India in Dubai, attended by Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the UAE; Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Consul-General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates; and other officials.

The cooperation aims to support Dubai’s entrepreneurship ecosystem through market knowledge and insights, help founders and venture fund managers establish a presence in Dubai, and organise joint initiatives including entrepreneur programmes, delegations and events.

Dubai-based investment company Buimerc, which has Indian roots, brings experience and knowledge of both the UAE and Indian markets and a long-term approach to value creation.

The partnership reflects the strong ties between the UAE and India and supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global centre for innovation and the new economy, double the size of its economy and place it among the world’s top three cities for investing, living and working.

Mittal said the partnership represents an important step in strengthening UAE-India relations by expanding cooperation in innovation and entrepreneurship and creating new investment opportunities between the two countries.

Reddy said the partnership opens a new chapter in technology and innovation cooperation, enabling Indian startups to access the UAE’s venture capital ecosystem while strengthening cross-border collaboration between entrepreneurs and investors.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Chairman of DFDF and CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said innovation and entrepreneurship are among the most promising sectors in both the UAE and India.

He added that the partnership forms part of international efforts to strengthen Dubai’s position as a preferred destination for entrepreneurs, investors and ambitious innovators seeking to establish and expand their businesses.

Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, said Dubai has strengthened its global position by building enduring connections between economies, investment, capital and opportunities.

He said cooperation between DFDF and Buimerc will create new pathways for Indian founders and investors to establish businesses in Dubai, scale internationally and contribute to stronger economic ties between the UAE and India.

Siddharth Balachandran, Executive Chairman and CEO of Buimerc, said Indian entrepreneurs continue to establish innovative technology companies, while Dubai has become a natural gateway to the region and the global venture capital ecosystem.

He added that the partnership will support the venture capital ecosystem envisioned under D33 while strengthening the longstanding economic and strategic links between the UAE and India.

Nader Albastaki, Managing Director of DFDF, said the partnership will help more ambitious companies establish themselves in Dubai and expand internationally by leveraging the Fund’s network of venture funds and entrepreneurs.

DFDF, backed by Dubai International Financial Centre and Dubai Future Foundation, invests in companies and venture funds at different stages of growth across sectors including PropTech, HealthTech, LogisticsTech, DeepTech, circular economy technologies and Web3.