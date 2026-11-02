Sharjah Ruler witnesses signing of education pact with Advance HE

SHARJAH, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research, witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Council and the UK-based Advance HE on Monday morning at the Council’s headquarters in University City.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Aisha Bukhater Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research, and Alistair Jarvis, Chief Executive of Advance HE.

The MoU aims to support the continuous development of Sharjah’s higher education sector by encouraging higher education institutions in the emirate to benefit from Advance HE’s expertise, resources and international best practices.

Cooperation will cover professional development, leadership programmes, enhancing teaching, building the capabilities of academic staff, organising workshops and seminars, and exchanging expertise.

The MoU facilitates the adoption of the Professional Standards Framework (PSF) by higher education institutions in Sharjah.

The framework is an international reference for the quality of university teaching and forms the basis for the four categories of professional fellowship awarded by Advance HE.

It also encourages higher education institutions in Sharjah to explore institutional membership of Advance HE, enabling them to join international academic networks and benefit from global benchmarking.