Archireef turns marine innovation into sustainable economic value in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Archireef, a nature-technology company specialising in marine ecosystem protection and restoration, has transformed research innovation originating at the University of Hong Kong into an integrated business based in Abu Dhabi, strengthening local manufacturing capabilities, creating specialised jobs and contributing to the emirate’s sustainable economy.

The company’s experience reflects Abu Dhabi’s role in attracting global startups and enabling their regional expansion through a supportive business environment combining advanced infrastructure, strategic partnerships and industrial capabilities.

Archireef develops nature-based engineering solutions to protect and restore marine habitats, including its 3D-printed terracotta Reef Tiles and Eco SeaWall Panels.

Its solutions enable ports, developers and infrastructure companies to deliver measurable improvements in marine biodiversity.

The company’s business model combines environmental assessment, engineering deployment, long-term monitoring and data-backed reporting, strengthening confidence in environmental outcomes and supporting investment in sustainable and verifiable solutions.

Dr. Vriko Yu, Co-Founder and CEO of Archireef, said Abu Dhabi was the company’s first market outside Hong Kong before becoming its operational base.

She said the emirate was selected because of its commitment to protecting marine ecosystems, clear policies, investment in coastal infrastructure and supportive environment for specialised companies.

Yu added that the Gulf’s marine environment, characterised by high temperatures, provides an important testing ground for developing environmental solutions.

She said experience gained under such conditions can generate knowledge with global applications in strengthening the resilience of marine ecosystems to climate change.

The company’s first project outside Hong Kong, in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra Region and in cooperation with ADQ and Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), marked an important milestone in its development.

The project enabled Archireef to adapt its solutions to local conditions while drawing on Abu Dhabi’s accumulated environmental expertise.

In 2022, the company established its eco-engineering facility in Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), providing 400 square metres of space for local production of its solutions and adding specialised NatureTech and ClimateTech capabilities to the emirate’s industrial base.

Yu said Abu Dhabi’s global technology ecosystem Hub71 played a pivotal role in establishing the company’s presence by connecting it with government entities, investors and private-sector partners, while providing practical support for business establishment and integration into the local economy.

She said building trust is one of the greatest challenges companies face when entering new markets, particularly when working with governments and infrastructure operators.

Hub71’s network, she added, gave Archireef access to institutions and partners with whom relationships might otherwise have taken years to establish.

During 3.5 years as a Hub71 company, Archireef signed more than AED40.4 million in commercial and government partnerships across energy, real estate, ports, financial services, education and government.

Its key partners include Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, AD Ports Group, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Modon.

The company has also received the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award and placed first in the Additive Manufacturing category of the 2024 Make it in the Emirates Startup Pitch Competition.

Globally, Archireef has contributed to the protection and restoration of more than 100,000 square metres of marine habitat across Hong Kong, Singapore, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The company aims to restore 125 hectares of marine habitats by 2030 while moving from individual projects towards long-term programmes combining implementation, monitoring and reporting to enhance the sustainability of both environmental and economic impact.

Archireef’s experience demonstrates how global innovation can be transformed into sustainable local value through localised manufacturing, expanded commercial partnerships, specialised skills development and solutions that protect marine resources while measuring restoration outcomes.

Its growth in Abu Dhabi also supports the emirate’s broader transition towards an economy driven by knowledge, innovation and sustainability.