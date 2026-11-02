ADIPEC 2026 reflects UAE's economic, technological environment: Sinaha Technology

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Andrei Kulichkov, Vice President for Commercial and Technology at Sinaha Technology, said ADIPEC 2026 represents a strategic platform for showcasing innovative technology solutions, exchanging expertise with partners and investors, and building new partnerships that help accelerate the adoption of automation applications and autonomous systems.

Sinaha Technology is an Abu Dhabi-based company specialising in the application of artificial intelligence, robotics, automation and advanced technologies to industrial and logistics operations, particularly in the oil and gas, manufacturing and warehousing sectors

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the company's participation in ADIPEC, Kulichkov said the participation reflects Sinaha Technology's commitment to supporting the UAE's drive to expand the use of artificial intelligence, robotics and advanced technologies across vital sectors, particularly energy.

He revealed that the company currently manages more than 36 robots across the UAE, in addition to providing round-the-clock maintenance and software support seven days a week.

The company has also completed integration with 10 robot manufacturers, enabling different types of robots to be brought together on a unified operating platform and connected to integrated business processes to perform multiple tasks, including material handling and inspections at oil and gas facilities, with high efficiency.

Kulichkov explained that the company's presence in Abu Dhabi reflects the economic and technological environment the UAE provides for companies operating in innovation and advanced technology.

He affirmed the company's commitment to continuing to develop its operations and strengthen its presence in the UAE market from its Abu Dhabi headquarters, building on the progress it has made in deploying and managing robotics and automation solutions for companies operating in the country.

He said Sinaha Technology aims to address one of the key challenges facing the wider adoption of robotics, namely how to scale robotic and automation operations and integrate them efficiently into companies' existing or new operational processes.

Kulichkov noted that the company's role is to coordinate robot operations, monitor their performance, measure their efficiency and maximise their utilisation.

He added that regional and international expansion is among the company's strategic priorities for the next phase, with a focus on markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the Asia-Pacific region.

This will involve transferring and scaling the solutions developed in the UAE and strengthening cooperation with industrial institutions and energy companies, supporting greater operational efficiency, improved productivity, and the development of more sustainable and flexible operating models.