Emirati heritage attracts visitors at Tan-Tan Moussem in Morocco

TAN-TAN, Morocco, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE pavilion at the 19th Tan-Tan Moussem in Morocco continues to attract strong interest from visitors engaging with its heritage displays, performances and activities.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority in collaboration with several Emirati organisations concerned with heritage preservation, the pavilion welcomes visitors of different ages and nationalities and showcases the richness and diversity of Emirati traditions.

Its displays include live demonstrations of traditional crafts and handicrafts, Emirati hospitality and cuisine, heritage artefacts and traditional clothing reflecting the diversity of the UAE’s cultural heritage and its links to different natural environments.

Camel beauty contests, races and the Mahaleb camel milking competition, organised in cooperation with the Emirates Camel Racing Federation, have also attracted strong public interest, highlighting the camel’s central role in desert heritage and the traditional knowledge and practices associated with it.

The pavilion includes sections highlighting intangible cultural heritage shared by the UAE and Morocco, historical ties between the two countries and the traditions of the Emirati majlis, alongside displays on maritime heritage, traditional clothing, handicrafts, Arabic coffee and Moroccan mint tea.

Traditional cuisine and heritage games provide interactive experiences introducing visitors to aspects of everyday Emirati life and social heritage.

Demonstrations of traditional jewellery-making, perfume-making and henna application, organised in cooperation with the General Women’s Union, highlight the skills of Emirati women and their role in preserving traditional crafts and passing them on to future generations.

Folk performances have also drawn strong interest, recreating the atmosphere of traditional celebrations and showcasing the artistic heritage of the UAE and Morocco and the social and cultural values shared by their peoples.

Emirati singer Fadel Al Mazrouei performed a selection of his songs at Bir Anzaran Square and is scheduled to give a second concert in El Ouatia as part of the Moussem’s artistic programme.

The UAE also participated in the Tan-Tan Carnival, with traditional parades and performances by participating groups celebrating heritage and cultural exchange.

The 19th Tan-Tan Moussem continues until 3rd November with a programme of artistic performances, cultural activities and heritage competitions aimed at safeguarding traditional heritage and strengthening cultural exchange and closer ties between peoples.