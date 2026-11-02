Under patronage of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed opens ADIPEC 2026

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today opened the 42nd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2026).

The exhibition and conference are being held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 5th November, with broad participation from energy ministers, senior officials and leaders from the energy, technology, finance and industrial sectors from around the world. The opening ceremony was held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.

The opening was attended by H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Adviser and Commander of the Bahrain Royal Guard; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; a number of ministers and senior officials; and executives from leading international energy companies.

ADIPEC is the world’s largest energy conference and exhibition and serves as an international platform bringing together decision-makers, investors, experts and industry leaders to discuss the future of energy, strengthen international cooperation and explore investment and technology opportunities amid rising global energy demand and accelerating economic and technological transformation.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed said the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues to strengthen its role as a reliable partner in supporting global energy security through strategic investment, infrastructure development and the deployment of advanced technology.

He said these efforts contribute to ensuring sustainable supplies and meeting growing global energy demand.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour noted that changes across the global energy sector require the development of new solutions, stronger international cooperation, broader partnerships among governments, institutions and leading companies, and increased investment in more resilient and efficient energy systems capable of addressing future challenges.

He stressed the importance of maintaining a balance between energy security, economic growth and sustainability objectives.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour also highlighted ADIPEC’s importance as a global platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange and partnership building, helping translate investment opportunities and technological innovations into practical projects and solutions that strengthen energy security and support sustainable economic growth.

This year’s edition focuses on strategic priorities shaping the future of energy, including energy security and resilience, attracting investment, developing infrastructure, and harnessing artificial intelligence and digital technologies to improve operational efficiency, increase productivity and accelerate project development.

The largest edition in ADIPEC’s history features more than 2,260 exhibiting companies across 16 exhibition halls and 30 country pavilions, showcasing technologies and solutions spanning the global energy value chain.

More than 239,000 attendees from government, industry, finance and technology are expected to participate.

Alongside the exhibition, more than 1,800 speakers are taking part in over 380 sessions across 13 strategic and technical conference programmes addressing key global energy priorities, including energy security and resilience, infrastructure, investment, artificial intelligence and industrial growth.

The exhibition also features specialised zones showcasing the latest innovations and solutions in artificial intelligence, digital transformation, lower-carbon technologies, maritime services and logistics, creating opportunities for cooperation among companies, investors and technology innovators and accelerating the adoption of innovative solutions across the energy sector.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, delivered an opening address in which he welcomed H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, ministers and international delegations participating in the event.

Dr. Al Jaber highlighted the UAE’s resilience in the face of exceptional circumstances, paying tribute to the courage, steadfastness and unity demonstrated across society, from the UAE Armed Forces, Civil Defence, firefighters and first responders to frontline personnel across ADNOC’s operations.

He said they were united by a common principle: protecting the nation and putting others before themselves.

Dr. Al Jaber said this unity was not accidental, but reflected the example set by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He noted that His Highness believes belonging is not determined by where a person was born, but by where they stand when duty and responsibility call, and that the UAE flag will always have room for those who choose to stand beneath it.

He said pressure does not create character but reveals it, adding that when the UAE faced a moment of testing, it remained resilient: talent stayed, capital stayed, investment continued and the economy maintained its growth and progress.

Dr. Al Jaber stressed that serving the nation is not merely a responsibility, but the highest privilege and a profound trust carried every day.

Referring to current circumstances, he said the UAE’s position remains steadfast in advocating dialogue, active diplomacy and political solutions that support market stability and ensure the continued flow of energy supplies.

Dr. Al Jaber said ADNOC’s ambition is to become the world’s most customer-centric energy company.

He highlighted the new partnership between ADNOC, OpenAI and G42, developed under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The partnership aims to transform and accelerate ADNOC’s field development, well management and commercial operations while improving their efficiency through advanced artificial intelligence.

Dr. Al Jaber concluded by reaffirming that the UAE will remain a responsible, reliable and credible partner.