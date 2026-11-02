GWC Group showcases energy logistics capabilities at ADIPEC 2026

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC Group) is showcasing its energy logistics and marine capabilities at ADIPEC 2026, taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 5th November.

The participation comes amid strong growth in the Group’s UAE energy business, which recorded a 60 percent year-on-year increase in gross revenue during the first nine months of 2026.

Exhibiting in the Maritime and Logistics Zone, GWC is highlighting how its specialised operations in the UAE and Qatar integrate with its wider regional network to support complex onshore and offshore energy requirements.

GWC Energy Services provides integrated logistics support across the oil and gas value chain through operations at major ports, anchorages and shipyards in the UAE and strategic supply bases in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed in Qatar.

Its services include freight forwarding, customs clearance, warehousing, project cargo and last-mile delivery, alongside specialised marine services covering port agency, vessel husbandry and crew changes.

Matthew Kearns, CEO of GWC Group, said the strength of the company’s network lies in integrating its assets, expertise and operations to maintain energy supply chains.

He added that connecting GWC’s energy and marine capabilities in the UAE and Qatar with its wider regional network gives customers greater flexibility, stronger coordination and the ability to respond to changing requirements.

GWC’s operational presence across Qatar, the UAE, Oman and Saudi Arabia provides access to a broader network of logistics infrastructure, transport capabilities and operational expertise, supporting cross-market shipments and alternative routing when supply chains face disruption.

The Group is also developing AI-enabled digital platforms in-house to improve integration between its operational systems, strengthen shipment visibility and simplify customer access to services as it builds a more connected and responsive regional logistics network.