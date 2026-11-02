Maktoum bin Mohammed attends launch of inaugural Dubai Future Finance Week

DUBAI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), today attended the launch of the inaugural Dubai Future Finance Week, a DIFC-led initiative bringing together global financial leaders, policymakers and innovators to explore emerging trends and developments shaping the future of finance.

The event focuses on the impact of artificial intelligence, emerging economic corridors, shifting capital flows and advances in financial technology on the global financial sector.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, also attended the event, where he toured the exhibition and unveiled a tenfold expansion of DIFC Academy.

Held under the theme ‘Finance Reimagined: Where Innovation Meets Policy and Purpose’, Dubai Future Finance Week runs until 6th November. Its programme features more than 100 specialist events, 12 signature forums and 14 stages across Dubai, bringing together over 1,000 speakers to discuss the trends, opportunities and challenges shaping the global financial industry.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai continues to develop a forward-looking economic model that anticipates global shifts and transforms challenges into opportunities for growth and prosperity.

“DIFC is central to this vision, attracting investment, connecting global markets and creating new opportunities across emerging economic sectors. We remain committed to developing a financial sector supported by advanced infrastructure, flexible legislation, innovation and specialised talent, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and our ambition to strengthen Dubai’s position among the world’s leading financial centres.”

He added, “Dubai Future Finance Week reflects the emirate’s growing role in shaping the future of global finance. By bringing together leading financial institutions, policymakers, industry experts and decision-makers, the event provides a platform for exchanging knowledge, examining emerging trends and exploring innovative solutions that support the continued development of the global financial sector. These discussions will contribute to strengthening the financial industry’s readiness to respond to global economic changes and capitalise on new opportunities.”

The opening day of Dubai Future Finance Week marked the start of the Dubai FinTech Summit, taking place from 2nd to 3rd November as the Week’s flagship event. The Summit explored how financial institutions are responding to changes in the global economy, with a focus on AI-driven banking, shifting capital flows, emerging financial corridors, interoperable payment systems and the future of money.

In his opening address, Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said, “DIFC’s rise as a financial centre is one of Dubai’s remarkable economic diversification achievements and a success story that other emerging financial cities look up to. In little more than two decades, Dubai has become one of the world’s top ten financial centres. This progress demonstrates what can be achieved when ambition is matched by decisive action. Our progress has been significant, but our ambition reaches further.”

As part of DIFC’s continued investment in developing future-ready talent, Essa Kazim highlighted the tenfold expansion of DIFC Academy to 370,000 square feet within the Centre’s Zabeel District.

The expansion will enable the Academy to accommodate more than 50,000 learners annually from 2030, building on two decades of executive education that have seen more than 51,620 graduates complete its programmes.

During his visit, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum was briefed by Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, on plans for the expansion of DIFC Academy, in the presence of senior representatives from the Centre.

Arif Amiri said, “Talent is fundamental to Dubai’s ambition to drive the future of finance. The expansion of DIFC Academy will create a significantly larger platform for developing the specialist skills and future-focused capabilities that the financial industry increasingly requires. By connecting world-class education with one of the industry’s most dynamic financial centres, we are investing in the people who will shape the next generation of finance from Dubai.”

The expansion, which forms part of DIFC’s Zabeel District development, will transform the Academy from its current three-floor facility into a purpose-built campus spanning three dedicated buildings, with capacity for 50,000 learners annually.

The new campus will include 54 seminar rooms, five research spaces, 23 academic and industry offices, seven technology-enabled teaching spaces and a dedicated graduation hall, providing expanded facilities for specialised education, research and collaboration with the financial industry.

The opening day featured prominent speakers from the international banking and private wealth sectors, reflecting DIFC’s growing position as a global centre for financial services. They included Dr. Shanu S.P. Hinduja, Chair of ARYA Banque Privée; Arshad Ghafur, President for the Middle East and North Africa at Bank of America; and Jason Moo, Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Singapore.

Government speakers included Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Hadi Badri, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

The event also brought together senior leaders from the global financial, investment and business sectors, including George Karatzias, Chairman of the Cyprus Securities Exchange; Mohamed Ali Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties; Iskandar Najjar, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Equiti Group; Ahmed M. Abu Eideh, Chief Executive Officer of Jordan Ahli Bank; Max Crown, Co-founder of MoonPay; Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT Group; and Alex Manson, Chief Executive Officer of SC Ventures.

Dubai Future Finance Week builds on Dubai’s growing international standing as a leading financial centre. In the latest Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI), released in September, industry professionals ranked Dubai first globally for FinTech, reflecting the emirate’s progress in advancing financial innovation.

Throughout the week, a series of summits, specialised forums, executive dialogues and networking events will provide opportunities for cross-sector and international collaboration, while supporting new partnerships across the financial industry.

The programme will also address key areas including sustainability, private capital, Islamic finance, family wealth, tokenisation and banking excellence, bringing together industry leaders and specialists to examine developments and opportunities across these sectors.