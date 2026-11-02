Dubai Municipality introduces new flexible work concept with opening of ‘Work From Park’ space at Al Barsha Pond Park

DUBAI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has opened Dubai's first Work From Park destination at Al Barsha Pond Park, introducing a new concept that integrates flexible working facilities into a public park.

Developed in collaboration with Group AMANA and Letswork, the destination enables residents and visitors to work, meet and connect within a neighbourhood park environment, combining access to professional workspaces with the recreational and wellbeing benefits of spending time outdoors.

The opening marks a new stage in Dubai Municipality's approach to developing public parks as multifunctional community destinations that respond to changing lifestyles and working patterns.

It also represents a further enhancement of Al Barsha Pond Park, expanding its offering beyond recreation and physical activity to accommodate professional, social and community experiences.

Work From Park features dedicated outdoor working areas accessible to all park visitors, alongside climate-controlled indoor facilities offering desks, private offices and meeting rooms.

The destination also provides spaces for events, networking and wellness activities, creating opportunities for different uses throughout the day.

The initiative forms part of Dubai Municipality's wider efforts to enhance the quality and diversity of experiences available across its public parks, in line with the Dubai 2040 Parks and Greenery Strategy.

By introducing flexible working facilities within an established community destination, the municipality is expanding opportunities for residents to use public spaces in ways that complement their daily routines.

The concept enables individuals and businesses to access professional working environments closer to residential communities, while encouraging greater use of the park and its surrounding facilities.

The destination also demonstrates how collaboration with the private sector can introduce new services and experiences into existing public spaces, enhancing their value to communities while responding to changing patterns of work, recreation and social interaction.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said, "The opening of Work From Park reflects our vision for the next generation of Dubai's public spaces, where parks serve a broader role in everyday community life. We are developing destinations that respond to how people live, work and interact, introducing new experiences that complement the essential recreational and environmental functions of our parks.”

He added, "Through this initiative, we are creating opportunities for people to work and connect closer to home while benefiting from the natural surroundings and recreational facilities of Al Barsha Pond Park. It also demonstrates how collaboration with the private sector can enhance the value of public destinations by introducing innovative services that respond to community needs. Our ambition is to continue developing accessible, versatile and sustainable public spaces that enrich everyday experiences and contribute to making Dubai a more liveable city."

The destination was developed using advanced modular construction methods led by Group AMANA through DuBox & DuPod, with a substantial proportion of construction activities completed off-site in a controlled factory environment.

The modular units were assembled and fitted out off-site while preparatory works progressed simultaneously at Al Barsha Pond Park. This approach enabled more efficient construction and quality control while reducing the extent of on-site works and minimising disruption to visitors at the park.

The project demonstrates the potential of modular construction to support the development of new facilities within established urban environments, particularly where maintaining public access and limiting construction-related disruption are important considerations.

Tariq Alawneh, General Manager of Group AMANA, said, “It’s an honour to partner with Dubai Municipality on its vision for Dubai’s parks. Using modular, sustainable construction, we’ve transformed a park into a community space that offers people across Dubai a better, more inspiring place to work. I can’t wait to see what they’ll achieve here.”

Work From Park offers a range of workspace options designed to accommodate different working requirements, from individual professionals seeking a temporary workspace to teams requiring dedicated meeting facilities.

Outdoor working areas are accessible to all park visitors, while the indoor facilities that may be booked in advance include climate-controlled workspaces for those requiring additional privacy and dedicated amenities.

Indoor day access can be booked through the Letswork application or website, while fixed desks and private offices are available for longer-term use, subject to availability.

Letswork operates and manages the flexible workspace experience, supported by its digital platform for booking and accessing available facilities. Information on workspace packages, pricing and included services is available through the Letswork platform.

Omar Almheiri, Co-Founder and CTO of Letswork, added, “We kept it simple. Book a desk or a meeting room in a few taps on the Letswork app, show up and get to work. For anyone who wants a longer-term base, dedicated desks and private offices are also available. Our focus now is making sure the experience is great every day for everyone who works from the park, in support of our leadership’s vision for Dubai to be the best city in the world to live and work.”

The opening of Work From Park represents another step in Dubai Municipality's continued development of public spaces that accommodate a wider range of everyday activities and community needs.

Through innovative development approaches and collaboration with specialised private sector partners, the municipality continues to enhance the accessibility, functionality and quality of Dubai's public destinations, supporting its vision of creating a more beautiful, sustainable and liveable city.