OCHA delegation visits UAE Field Hospital in Rafah

RAFAH, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) visited the UAE field hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, to review the medical and treatment services it provides.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the hospital's medical capabilities and advanced equipment and discussed with its management ways to strengthen coordination and cooperation, helping facilitate the admission of patients and expand access to the healthcare and treatment services available.

Ahmed Al Nuaimi, Director of the UAE field hospital, affirmed the hospital's readiness to receive patients and provide them with the necessary medical care.

He said the facility is staffed by specialised medical personnel and equipped with advanced medical technology, as well as medicines and treatment supplies, enabling it to provide comprehensive healthcare services that meet patients' needs.

Keith Stanski, Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, affirmed OCHA's commitment to strengthening cooperation and coordination with the management of the UAE field hospital and supporting patients' access to its services, particularly women and children, so they can benefit from the examinations, treatment and medical care available.

The visit comes as part of efforts to strengthen humanitarian cooperation and coordination with international organisations and support the medical and relief assistance that the UAE continues to provide to the brotherly Palestinian people under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 in the Gaza Strip.