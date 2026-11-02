Mansoor bin Mohammed opens seventh edition of Emarat Al Aman

DUBAI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, inaugurated the seventh edition of Emarat Al Aman, organised by the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) at Zabeel Sports District, Dubai Mall.

The event runs from 2nd to 5 November 2026.

During a tour of the event, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor explored the activities, interactive experiences and main challenges featured in the seventh edition.

He was briefed on the participation categories, competition formats, and key additions to the programme this year, as well as experiences designed to foster teamwork while taking on challenges with the ultimate goal of enhancing awareness on security and promoting social responsibility.

The opening was attended by Lieutenant General Awad Hader Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Security Industry Regulatory Agency; Lieutenant General Tamim Mohammed Al Muhairi, Director-General of Dubai’s State Security Department; and Khalifa Ibrahim Al Saleis, Chief Executive Officer of the Security Industry Regulatory Agency, alongside officials, representatives of government and private sector entities, and strategic partners.

Building on the success of previous seasons, the seventh edition of Emarat Al Aman brings together participants from across the community under four main categories: Community Guardians, Community Leaders, Community Spirit and Family. These categories aim to broaden participation and strengthen collaboration across sectors and community groups.

This season welcomes families for the first time through the Family category, coinciding with the Year of the Family.

The new category highlights the pivotal role of families in building a safe and cohesive society and fostering a culture of safety and security across generations. It reflects the principle that safety begins at home and that social responsibility starts with the individual and extends to the family and the wider community.

Since its launch in 2018, Emarat Al Aman has continued to promote a culture of safety and security and strengthen community awareness through an interactive experience that brings together people of different nationalities and age groups.

Its challenges and activities embody the values of cooperation, cohesion and belonging, reinforcing security as a shared responsibility that helps maintain the community’s safety and stability.