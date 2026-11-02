Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Minister of Climate Change and Environment

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, received Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, this morning at the Emiri Diwan, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Humaid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Head of the Office of H.H. the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; Sheikh Saif bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development in Umm Al Qaiwain; and Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser bin Ahmed Al Mu'alla, Special Adviser to H.H. the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain.