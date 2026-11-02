Dubai medical team stops severe epileptic seizures in infant within 30 minutes of experimental treatment

DUBAI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- A medical team in Dubai has successfully stopped severe epileptic seizures in an infant who had been experiencing 110 seizures a day, with the seizures ceasing within just 30 minutes of the first dose of an advanced experimental treatment.

The treatment was made available in Dubai through close collaboration between federal and local health authorities and a leading private hospital, eliminating the need for the child to travel abroad.

The infant, Adnan, who suffers from an extremely rare genetic form of epilepsy, had previously undergone seven treatment approaches without achieving an adequate response.

Following advanced genetic testing that identified the cause of his condition, doctors at King’s College Hospital London – Dubai secured access to an experimental treatment through a compassionate use pathway, supported by the Emirates Drug Establishment and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

Adnan received his first dose of ABS-1230 on 14th September 2026. According to the treating medical team, his seizures stopped within half an hour.

He was discharged from hospital on 21st September 2026. The hospital confirmed that no clinical seizures had been observed during follow-up assessments up to 11th October 2026, with the child also showing progress in growth and development.

The hospital has also confirmed that he continues to remain seizure-free. According to data from the treatment’s developer, Adnan is the youngest patient in the world to receive ABS-1230 and only the second infant worldwide to be given the experimental medication.

The case highlights Dubai’s growing capabilities in precision medicine and the ability of its healthcare ecosystem to bring together advanced diagnostics, specialist medical expertise and regulatory cooperation to make promising treatments available to patients with rare and complex conditions.

The child’s seizures began in the first days after birth and became more severe and frequent despite treatment. Whole-genome sequencing enabled the medical team to identify a disease-causing genetic variant and explore treatment options targeting the biological mechanism linked to the condition, after conventional anti-seizure medicines had failed to achieve the desired response.

After assessing the available options, the medical team, led by Professor Ubaid Shah, Consultant Paediatric Neurologist and Epileptologist at King’s College Hospital London – Dubai, identified ABS-1230, an experimental oral treatment that targets abnormal activity in one of the ion channels associated with this rare type of epilepsy. The treatment remains under investigation in international clinical trials and has not yet been approved for commercial use.

The results of this individual case cannot be generalised to other patients.

A key aspect of the case was the speed with which Dubai’s healthcare and regulatory authorities worked together to make the experimental medication available locally. King’s College Hospital London – Dubai prepared the medical documentation required to seek access through the compassionate use pathway.

The Emirates Drug Establishment assessed the application and issued the relevant regulatory approval.

The Dubai Health Authority coordinated among the entities involved and facilitated the completion of the necessary procedures, while the hospital managed the arrangements for obtaining and administering treatment and for follow-up of the case.

Through this coordinated effort, the medication reached Dubai within weeks of the request being submitted, following completion of the necessary medical, ethical and regulatory approvals.

The collaboration illustrates how Dubai’s healthcare system can combine regulatory oversight with accelerated access to innovative treatments, particularly in complex medical cases, while adhering to safety and governance controls.

Asma Al Sharif, CEO, Health Regulation Sector, DHA, said, “The case reflects Dubai’s vision of placing people at the centre of healthcare development, enabling medical innovation and expanding access to advanced treatments within the emirate. It is also a practical example of integration between federal and local authorities and the private sector. Collaboration between the DHA, the Emirates Drug Establishment and King’s College Hospital London – Dubai helped accelerate the child’s access to an experimental treatment through the compassionate use pathway, following completion of the necessary medical and regulatory requirements.

“This collaboration demonstrates our healthcare system’s ability to combine rapid response with responsible regulation, drawing on advanced medical capabilities and expertise to make a tangible difference in patients’ lives, particularly in rare and complex cases.”

Ahmad Alhumairi, Director of the Import and Export Department, Emirates Drug Establishment, said, “Adnan’s case underlines the importance of the Establishment’s role in making promising treatment options available for exceptional medical cases and responding to unmet treatment needs by reviewing compassionate use requests in line with approved controls and safety standards. The Establishment’s approval helped make the experimental treatment available to the child within weeks, once the necessary procedures had been completed.”

Al Humairi added, “This experience reflects the importance of integration between health entities in the UAE and the system’s ability to deal flexibly and responsibly with complex medical cases, supporting patients’ access to the treatments they need while ensuring their safety. In exceptional cases, the Establishment’s role extends to balancing rapid response with a responsible assessment of each case in line with approved frameworks, placing the patient’s needs and safety at the heart of the decision.”

Professor Ubaid Shah said, “We were inspired by Dubai’s spirit of action at every step. Within weeks of learning that this treatment existed, the necessary approvals were completed and the medicine arrived in Dubai, and the seizures stopped within 30 minutes of the first dose in a child who had been having around 110 seizures a day. This is an exceptional moment for us, and it highlights what precision medicine can achieve when we are able to identify the genetic cause of a disease and choose a treatment that targets the mechanism linked to it.”

He added, “A child born here in Dubai did not have to travel to London, Boston or Sydney to receive this advanced treatment. The treatment came to him here, which makes this case an important moment for healthcare in Dubai. Despite the encouraging response, we will continue to monitor his condition closely to assess whether the results are sustained and whether the experimental treatment is safe.”

Professor Shah stressed the importance of early diagnosis and of treating epilepsy as a medical condition that requires specialist care, encouraging families to consult a doctor if they notice any symptoms that may indicate their child is having seizures.

Kimberley Pierce, CEO of King’s College Hospital London – Dubai, said, “This achievement marks an important milestone for Adnan and his family, and reflects the advanced capabilities of Dubai’s health sector. What has been achieved shows what is possible when advanced genetic diagnostics, specialist medical expertise, scientific research and regulatory collaboration come together around the needs of one patient.”

Adnan was discharged from hospital on 21 September 2026 and continues to receive regular outpatient follow-up. A multidisciplinary medical team is monitoring his neurological condition, brain electrical activity, cardiac health, growth and development.

Although the initial response has been encouraging, doctors emphasise that the results relate to a single patient and require continued evaluation to assess their durability and identify any potential effects of the experimental treatment.

The case highlights the importance of early genetic diagnosis in rare neurological disorders and demonstrates how collaboration between healthcare providers and regulatory authorities can help patients access emerging treatments.

It also highlights Dubai’s ability to translate advances in medical science into patient care, reinforcing its position as a global destination for advanced healthcare.