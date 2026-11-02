Mada Media announces Garmin as first global partner in Dubai Metro Naming Rights Initiative

DUBAI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Mada Media, the company responsible for organising, developing and managing the out-of-home (OOH) advertising sector in the emirate of Dubai, held an official ceremony to mark the Naming Rights agreement for one of the strategic stations on the Dubai Metro Red Line with renowned global brand Garmin.

Mada Media is authorised to oversee Naming Rights agreements for public transport stations in the emirate including Dubai Metro stations under its Concession Agreement with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The station, located on Sheikh Zayed Road and formerly known as Onpassive Station, has been named Garmin Station.

Garmin is now the first global partner to join the Naming Rights Initiative for Dubai Metro stations, adding a new strategic dimension to an initiative that has gained recognition both regionally and internationally.

The agreement further underscores Dubai’s commitment to strengthening public-private partnerships. It also reinforces the emirate’s role in supporting vital economic sectors and creating innovative investment opportunities that maximise returns from strategic assets.

The ceremony was attended by Abdul Muhsen Ibrahim Kalbat, CEO of the Rail Agency at the RTA; Mansoor Al Sabahi, Chief Executive Officer of Mada Media; Tim Spurling, General Manager of Garmin for Central Asia, the Middle East and North Africa; Fares Abdullah, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of AMIT Retail Group, the official distributor of Garmin products in the UAE; and Habib Wehbi, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of W Group Holding, which owns Hypermedia.

The ceremony follows the RTA’s recent announcement of a 10-year naming rights agreement between Hypermedia and AMIT Retail. Hypermedia is responsible for attracting investors for naming rights agreements across stations on Dubai Metro’s Red and Green Lines.

Commenting on the agreement, Abdul Muhsen Kalbat, CEO of RTA's Rail Agency, said, “I am pleased to witness the signing of the first Dubai Metro station naming rights agreement with a global brand such as Garmin, a landmark partnership that reflects Dubai’s forward-looking vision for maximising the value of its strategic assets. This agreement reinforces the emirate’s position as a premier destination for global brands, advances its economic development ambitions, and exemplifies the strength of public-private collaboration in creating sustainable value, enhancing competitiveness, and further elevating Dubai’s standing as a global hub for innovation, investment, and business excellence.”

Highlighting the milestone, Mansoor Al Sabahi, Chief Executive Officer of Mada Media, said, “I am pleased to welcome renowned global brand Garmin as the first global partner in Dubai Metro Naming Rights Agreements for Red and Green Line stations. This marks a significant step forward for the programme, opening it up to a broader global audience and demonstrating the success of this unique initiative in attracting leading international brands. These brands are selected following a series of detailed assessments to determine their suitability for the station and its surrounding urban environment, as well as the profile of its users. The aim is to ensure the strongest possible investment returns for both parties.

"The selection process also considers several other factors, most importantly whether the brand’s values and messaging align with the broader values and principles of the emirate. This alignment is clearly reflected in Garmin’s products and tools, which encourage movement and physical activity while inspiring people to overcome challenges.”

Al Sabahi added, “This agreement is the result of the joint efforts of Mada Media and Hypermedia to advance the Naming Rights Initiative. It also marks a new phase for the naming rights agreements for Dubai Metro Blue Line stations, ahead of the line’s opening on 9 September 2029. We are responsible for attracting suitable investors in line with the strategic importance of this line, which will serve one of the emirate’s largest and fastest-growing urban areas. The area is expected to have a population of 1 million by 2040.”

Tim Spurling, General Manager of Garmin for Central Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, said, “Garmin brand is honoured to be part of the official opening of the Garmin-branded Metro station in Dubai. This milestone reflects our continued commitment to the UAE market that has played an important role in Garmin’s growth and development across the region. We are proud to see the Garmin brand become part of Dubai’s dynamic urban landscape and look forward to building on this momentum as we continue to bring our expertise in technology, innovation and active lifestyles to consumers in the UAE.”

Hypermedia continues to develop and commercialise the Dubai Metro naming rights ecosystem as a long-term strategic platform connecting leading brands with Dubai’s world-class infrastructure. Garmin’s addition as the first global brand marks an important milestone in the continued evolution of the initiative.

Best known for its GPS technology and advanced navigation systems for land, marine, and aviation applications, Garmin brand also develops and manufactures innovative devices and smart sports watches.

Naming rights agreements for public transport stations, including Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram stations, attract major local and global brands by giving them the opportunity to become an integral part of the daily journeys of hundreds of thousands of passengers in a city recognised as one of the world’s leading destinations.

The Garmin Station welcomed approximately 8.5 million passengers in 2025. Meanwhile, more than 33 million people passed by the brand displays in the surrounding area, representing an estimated audience reach of approximately 50%.

These figures highlight the marketing value of naming rights agreements as an advertising platform that provides daily, direct access to a diverse audience across age groups, cultures, and social backgrounds.

The ceremony reflects Mada Media’s approach to building strategic partnerships and attracting leading brands to naming rights opportunities.

The company seeks to develop long-term partnerships that complement Dubai’s vibrant urban landscape while generating sustainable economic returns through investment in the emirate’s advanced assets and infrastructure.

This contributes to economic growth and supports long-term investment in a sector that is an important contributor to the local economy.

At the same time, Mada Media’s careful partner selection process helps safeguard Dubai’s global reputation and its position as a preferred destination for tourism and business.