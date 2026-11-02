Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Abu Dhabi Pension Fund facilitate healthcare for 50,000 pensioners

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) --Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), part of PureHealth, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi Pension Fund (ADPF) to facilitate access to specialised healthcare services for more than 50,000 civilian and military pensioners.

Under the MoU, SSMC will establish dedicated pathways to facilitate pensioners’ access to medical services, including priority appointment booking and dedicated telephone lines, enabling ADPF-registered pensioners to access specialised care according to their health needs.

The collaboration will also explore joint initiatives in preventive healthcare, health awareness and wellness, alongside SSMC’s participation in community events and health and quality-of-life initiatives organised by ADPF.

Marwan Al Kaabi, CEO of SSMC, said the partnership aims to make timely, specialised healthcare more accessible to pensioners by drawing on the medical city’s expertise and multidisciplinary services.

He added that healthy ageing goes beyond maintaining physical health to preserving independence and improving quality of life by providing appropriate care and support as people’s needs evolve.

Khalaf Abdullah Al Hammadi, Director-General of ADPF, said the Fund’s responsibility towards pensioners extends beyond ensuring their financial stability to enabling them to enjoy healthy and stable lives after years of service and contribution to the nation’s development.

He added that the cooperation aims to provide pensioners with specialised healthcare suited to their needs while offering greater reassurance to them and their families.

Al Hammadi said the partnership also reflects ADPF’s commitment to building strategic partnerships that deliver tangible value to pensioners, improve their quality of life and strengthen family and community bonds.

The MoU aligns with the objectives of the UAE’s “Year of Family” by supporting citizens in maintaining their health and independence and helping families address their growing healthcare needs.