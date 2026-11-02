Global energy security must be rebuilt for new era: Sultan Al Jaber

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The global energy industry must fundamentally rethink how it builds, protects and delivers secure energy, following a year of unprecedented disruption that has exposed critical vulnerabilities in international supply chains, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), said today.

Delivering the opening address at ADIPEC 2026 in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Dr. Al Jaber said preparedness is essential to navigating an increasingly uncertain global landscape.

“For decades, energy security was a question for specialists. It was debated in rooms like this, by people like us, in a language that few needed to learn. This year, every family, every farmer, every industry and every business owner is asking about it, and our collective job is to find the answers.”

Stating it is not possible to control every situation and remove every risk, Dr. Al Jaber said, “The choices we make today will determine the energy landscape a decade from now. Let’s apply the lessons we have learned. Let’s build capacity and everything that supports it. Let’s forge partnerships that hold when it matters. And if you want a partner you can count on you are in the right room, in the right city, in the right country. Because when it counts the most, you can count on the UAE.”

As an example of the strategic partnerships needed to strengthen resilience and prepare for future challenges, Dr. Al Jaber highlighted ADNOC’s new collaboration with OpenAI and G42, which will harness frontier AI to make energy systems smarter, safer, more secure and more productive.

Setting out the case for a more resilient energy system, Dr. Al Jaber said since the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, nearly one billion barrels of crude have been drained from inventories.

He noted that in some markets, stocks of diesel are at their lowest seasonal level in 35 years, while others are facing a 600 billion cubic feet LNG supply gap. “Simply put, the world has eroded its supply buffers,” Dr. Al Jaber said.

“But supply is only half the story. The other half is delivery. Before the disruption, logistics were less than five per cent of the cost of a barrel. Today, they are more than 30 per cent. In short, energy security is not only measured at the point of production. It is now also measured at the point of delivery.”

Dr. Al Jaber outlined five steps the energy industry can take to reduce the impact of future shocks. “First, accessible supply. We need expanded strategic storage, larger stockpiles of products and flexible refining capacity closer to consumer markets.

“Second, routes to market. Supply only counts when it arrives. Infrastructure must be built before it is needed and enabled by advanced logistics.

“Third, operational intelligence. Moving from automated operations to intelligent energy systems that anticipate risk, optimize performance and drive down the cost of every barrel.

“Fourth, capital follows confidence. Policy must create it, finance must accelerate it and insurance must keep trade moving.

“Fifth, which is in my view the most important, is people. Because behind every barrel that arrives is a person who made sure it did. Systems don’t carry responsibility, people do. “

Reflecting on the UAE’s resilience during recent market disruptions, Dr. Al Jaber said, “We did not write our resilience playbook during this disruption. We wrote it years before. And at ADNOC, it did not make us immune, it made us prepared. Our leadership’s foresight in modernizing ADNOC made the difference, from integrated trading, to investing in people, to world-class logistics, to XRG’s global portfolio in gas, chemicals and energy solutions.

“The evident result is our end-to-end AI-enabled operating model, built for a world of rising demand and delivering what customers need, when they need it, where they need it. Our ambition is to make ADNOC the most customer-centric energy company on earth.

“And ambitions like this need partners who see the world the same way. That is why I am so pleased that Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has joined us today for the opening of ADIPEC,” Dr. Al Jaber said.

“Earlier this morning, we announced a new agreement between ADNOC, OpenAI and G42. This partnership, guided by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will transform ADNOC’s field development, well management and commercial operations. And it will make ADNOC the world’s first energy company to deploy OpenAI Frontier. Together, we will make our systems smarter, safer, more secure, more resilient.

“From the moment ChatGPT was born, the world has asked what energy can do for AI. And now, together, we will find out what AI can do for energy.”

During his speech, Dr. Al Jaber paid tribute to the example set by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighting his leadership and the values of unity and belonging that underpin the country’s resilience.

“His Highness believes belonging is not measured by where you were born. It is measured by where you stand when it matters. And this flag, the UAE flag, will always have room for anyone willing to stand under it. And that is why, when the test came. Talent stayed. Capital stayed. Investment kept coming and the economy kept moving. That is the UAE model, pressure-tested and proven by results.”

Dr. Al Jaber added, “Allow me to add a very important point about the circumstances we face. The UAE will always advocate for dialogue, active diplomacy and pursue political solutions that bring stability to markets, to energy flows and to the global economy.”

Dr. Al Jaber praised the UAE’s armed forces, Civil Defense, firefighters, first responders and ADNOC’s front line employees for their selfless service in testing times. “They came from different backgrounds, wore different uniforms, and shared one instinct: to protect this land and put others first.”

He also acknowledged regional and global partners in the energy community for their contribution to keeping energy flowing during this period.

Concluding, Dr. Al Jaber reflected on the testing times of recent months. He said, “This year, the whole world witnessed the UAE leadership stand firm. They watched the UAE grow stronger under pressure. They watched our communities unite around a common cause. And I was reminded of a truth I have always known. To serve this country is not merely a responsibility. It is the highest privilege of my life and one I carry with me every single day.”

Held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and hosted by ADNOC, ADIPEC 2026 is taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, with an expected record attendance of over 239,000 attendees from more than 170 countries, over 2,250 exhibiting companies, 1,800 speakers and 30 country pavilions.