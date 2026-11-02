UAE plans to invest AED200 billion in energy sector by 2030: Suhail Al Mazrouei

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, participated in a high-level Ministerial Panel at ADIPEC 2026, held under the theme “Energy Security Is National Security: Building Resilient Supply in an Uncertain World.”

During the discussion, Al Mazrouei emphasised that energy security is a fundamental national and economic priority, particularly amid geopolitical uncertainty, rising global demand, and the growing energy requirements of advanced industries, artificial intelligence, and data centers.

He highlighted the UAE's commitment to building a secure, affordable, and resilient energy system through diversification, strategic investment, advanced infrastructure, and closer cooperation between government and the private sector.

Al Mazrouei said, “Energy security is not simply about securing sufficient supplies. It is about building an integrated, resilient, and competitive energy system that can support economic growth, protect essential services, and respond effectively to future challenges. Our priority is to make energy a lasting competitive advantage for the UAE by aligning investment with industrial development, technological advancement, and long-term sustainability.”

He noted that diversification remains central to the UAE's energy strategy, with renewable energy, nuclear power, and natural gas playing complementary roles in maintaining reliable and competitive supplies.

Clean energy accounted for 32.4% of the UAE's electricity generation in 2025, reflecting progress toward the national target of 35% by 2031.

The Minister also highlighted the UAE's planned energy investments of AED150–200 billion by 2030, aimed at meeting growing demand and strengthening the country's energy infrastructure, including generation capacity, electricity networks, storage, and integrated system operations.

Addressing infrastructure resilience, he stressed the importance of incorporating physical security, cybersecurity, climate resilience, and business continuity into energy planning and investment decisions.

He underscored the value of coordination between government entities and energy operators in strengthening emergency preparedness, protecting critical assets, and ensuring the continuity of essential services.

He also highlighted the importance of developing local manufacturing capabilities, maintaining access to critical equipment, and investing in specialised national talent.

He further emphasised that flexibility across energy supply and demand is becoming increasingly important for national energy security and industrial competitiveness. Integrating generation, storage, electricity networks, and consumption patterns can help manage growing demand, improve efficiency, and reduce exposure to supply disruptions and price volatility.

Al Mazrouei underscored the importance of strategic partnerships between governments, energy producers, technology developers, investors, and industrial consumers in accelerating innovation, attracting investment, and strengthening supply chain resilience.

He stressed that clear national priorities, predictable regulatory frameworks, and closer collaboration between public and private sector stakeholders are essential to bringing advanced energy technologies and infrastructure solutions to market.

Concluding his participation, Al Mazrouei reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to advancing an energy system that combines security, affordability, sustainability, and economic competitiveness.

He emphasised that continued investment in diversified energy sources, resilient infrastructure, advanced technologies, and international partnerships will be essential to meeting future demand, supporting industrial growth, and advancing the objectives of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the country's Net Zero 2050 ambitions.