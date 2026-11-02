Zayed National Museum celebrates falconry in November, December cultural programme

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the UAE, has launched a cultural programme for November and December under the theme “Falconry: A Living Heritage”, featuring tours, workshops and interactive family experiences highlighting one of the UAE’s most enduring cultural traditions.

The programme draws on the legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his appreciation of falconry and the natural environment.

It introduces visitors to the traditions of Al Megnas, the relationship between falconer and falcon, and the knowledge and skills passed down through generations, highlighting values of trust, respect for nature and wildlife conservation.

The programme includes a Falconry Tour exploring the place of falconry in Emirati society, alongside creative workshops including Eyes on the Tilwah, which introduces traditional falcon-training techniques through drawing and animation.

Houbara: Colours of Camouflage explores how the houbara adapts to its environment, while Memories of Al Megnas invites visitors to create postcards inspired by falconry traditions and the surrounding landscape.

Falcon in Flight: Mosaic Art draws inspiration from the museum’s architecture, which evokes the wings of a falcon, enabling participants to explore the links between nature, architecture and Emirati heritage.

The Bring Your Falcon to the Museum initiative will also invite falconers, families and members of the community to bring their falcons to the museum in celebration of falconry as a living Emirati tradition.

From 3rd to 5th November, the museum will host the Accessibility Conference 2026 under the theme “From Barriers to Belonging: Accessibility in Museum Practices”.

The conference will bring together experts, practitioners and people with lived experience from the UAE, the region and internationally to exchange knowledge and explore ways to make museums more inclusive and accessible.

On 7th and 8th November, A Walk Through Our History: Illuminating Connections with India will explore historical and cultural ties between the UAE and India and the exchanges that have connected the two countries over time.

In December, Zayed National Museum will celebrate Eid Al Etihad and the first anniversary of its opening on 3rd December.

The museum will also open its inaugural temporary exhibition, Tracks Through Time: The Camel in Society, Trade and Art, exploring more than 7,000 years of camel history and its role in society, trade and culture.

From 8th to 10th December, A Walk Through Our History: Water, Innovation and Sustainability will coincide with the United Nations Water Conference 2026 in Abu Dhabi.

The tour will explore how water has shaped life in the UAE and highlight traditional and innovative practices developed by communities to adapt to the arid environment, including the falaj irrigation system.

The museum will also host the Archaeology of the UAE Conference 2026 on 13th and 14th December, bringing together archaeologists, academics and heritage professionals to showcase recent archaeological discoveries, research and initiatives from across the country.

Alongside the falconry programme, family experiences will include A Little Walk Through Our History, introducing children and families to the story of Sheikh Zayed and the UAE through interactive activities, as well as Family Scavenger Hunts across the museum’s galleries.

A Winter Camp in December will provide young visitors with further opportunities to explore UAE history and heritage through educational and creative activities.

The museum’s accessibility programme also includes Beyond Sight, designed for visitors with visual impairments and exploring traditional Emirati fragrances and their links to wedding customs, as well as Sensory Journeys for visitors with neurodevelopmental disabilities, offering a multisensory exploration of traditional Emirati jewellery.

The programme reflects Zayed National Museum’s efforts to combine the preservation of Emirati heritage with community engagement and provide different generations with opportunities to explore the UAE’s history and cultural legacy.