UAE Rugby Federation enters four teams in Emirates Dubai 7s

DUBAI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Rugby Federation has announced that four teams representing Shaheen and Al Maha will compete in the 56th Emirates Dubai 7s, taking place from 27th to 29th November at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai.

Shaheen will field two teams, with the first competing in the International category alongside international teams and national sides, while the second will participate in the Local category against UAE-based clubs.

Al Maha will also enter two teams, with one competing in the Local category and the other in the Under-19 category, which features teams and schools from across the UAE.

The teams are preparing for the tournament under the supervision of Khouldoun Mlayah, Philadelphia Orlando, Iblee Devitalu and Yousuf Shaker.

Mohammed Sultan Alzaabi, Secretary-General of the UAE Rugby Federation, said participation in the tournament provides players with an important opportunity to gain experience and compete against different styles of rugby.

He added that such exposure contributes to developing players’ technical levels and strengthening their readiness for upcoming competitions.

Alzaabi said the Federation is keen to maximise the benefits of participating in the Emirates Dubai 7s and make it a key part of its plans to develop national teams and broaden participation in rugby across the UAE.