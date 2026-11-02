Abu Dhabi weight management programme benefits over 6,500 in first year

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 6,500 people benefited from Abu Dhabi’s Personalised Weight Management Programme during its first year, achieving an average weight reduction of 14 percent, while participants who remained in the programme for a full year recorded reductions exceeding 22 percent.

The results come as the programme expands its treatment options by providing the country’s first oral treatment for weight management.

Recent developments include the introduction of Vondayo tablets, alongside Wegovy tablets across all healthcare facilities participating in the programme, giving physicians additional treatment options based on each patient’s health condition and individual needs.

The programme is based on personalised treatment plans combining behavioural support, nutritional counselling, clinical interventions and continuous medical follow-up to help manage obesity as a complex chronic disease and reduce associated health risks.

Its results include a participant who reduced his weight from 170 kilograms to 130 kilograms within several months, helping him avoid surgical intervention and continue his treatment journey.

Another participant lost nine kilograms and moved from obesity into a healthy weight range after previously experiencing a weight-loss plateau, following a personalised plan combining clinical treatment, nutritional and behavioural support and continuous follow-up.

The results are consistent with scientific evidence showing that weight loss of around 13 percent among people living with obesity is associated with a 41 percent reduction in the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, a 40 percent reduction in sleep apnoea, a 22 percent reduction in hypertension and a 19 percent reduction in lipid disorders.

Durra Al Blooshi, Acting Executive Director of the Community Health Sector at Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), said the programme represents a model of personalised healthcare that places each individual’s needs at the centre of their treatment plan.

She said its first-year results demonstrate the importance of addressing obesity as a complex chronic disease requiring an integrated approach combining clinical interventions, nutritional counselling, behavioural support and continuous medical follow-up.

Al Blooshi added that continuing to expand treatment options and the programme’s reach will enable more community members to access personalised healthcare, improve quality of life and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and ADPHC launched the programme in June 2025.

It is currently available at more than 54 healthcare facilities, with plans to add another 15 locations to expand access to weight-management services across the emirate.