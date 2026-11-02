ADIPEC 2026: Italy second-largest supplier of oil, gas equipment to UAE

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) revealed during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2026) that Italy became the second-largest supplier of oil and gas equipment to the UAE during the first half of 2026, after its market share rose to 17.3 percent from 9.8 percent during the same period last year.

Italian exports of this equipment to the UAE reached €188.5 million.

This year's edition focuses on attracting investment to develop resilient and intelligent energy systems, with the Italy Pavilion connecting Italian companies with major energy companies, project developers and decision-makers from across the Middle East.

Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said, "Relations between Italy and the UAE are built on decades of cooperation, exchange of expertise, investment and innovation, with energy forming one of their key pillars.

"Our cooperation extends across the oil and gas and clean energy sectors, while ADIPEC helps translate this cooperation into tangible projects. The scale of Italian participation this year reflects the confidence of Italian industry in the UAE as a long-term partner and our commitment to contributing to the objectives of the UAE Energy Strategy."

According to Italian Trade Agency data, Italy's exports to the UAE of equipment related to the oil and gas sector, including oil and gas transmission pipes, casing and drilling pipes, gas turbines and compressors, reached €378.5 million in 2025.

During the same year, the UAE market for these products grew by 38.6 percent to €3.97 billion, with Italy ranking fourth among supplying countries.

Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner and Director of the Italian Trade Agency's Dubai Office, said, "Italy's participation in ADIPEC 2026 reflects the advanced expertise of Italian industry across the various stages of the oil and gas value chain, while reaffirming the importance of the UAE as a priority market for Italian companies.

"With more than 169 Italian companies participating, including 52 small and medium-sized enterprises within the Italy Pavilion, Italy has a significant presence at the exhibition."

The participation of Italian companies in ADIPEC 2026 provides new opportunities for expansion in areas linked to the energy transition, including decarbonisation, hydrogen and low-emission technologies, further strengthening the presence of Italian technological solutions in regional and international markets.

The Italian Trade Agency is organising this year's Italy Pavilion in cooperation with four Italian industry associations: ANIMA – Federation of Italian Associations of Mechanical and Engineering Industries; ANIE Federation; ANIMP – Italian Association of Industrial Plant Engineering; and FEDERTEC – Italian Association of Mechatronic Technologies and Components for Fluid Power, Power Transmission, Smart Automation and Control of Industrial Products and Processes.

The broad participation of these associations at ADIPEC 2026 aims to expand Italian companies' access to international markets and strengthen their competitiveness in the energy sector.

Pietro Almici, President of ANIMA – Federation of Italian Associations of Mechanical and Engineering Industries, said, "Italian mechanical engineering companies provide advanced technologies and specialised expertise, together with the globally recognised quality of Made in Italy products, across the various stages of the energy-sector value chain.

"The work of these companies plays an essential role in developing more efficient, reliable and sustainable energy systems."

Marco Ferrara, Director of FEDERTEC, said, "This exhibition brings together industry leaders, innovators and specialists from around the world under one roof.

"Over the coming days, the event will serve as a leading platform for pioneering technologies, sustainable industrial solutions and effective networking opportunities, while Italian companies showcase their most innovative products and technologies."