AI moves from experimentation to practical use in energy sector: Accenture

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Andrew Smart, Senior Managing Director – Strategy and Consulting, Energy Lead, EMEA at Accenture, said the energy sector is witnessing a rapid shift in the adoption of artificial intelligence, with applications moving from concepts and experimentation into practical use across operations, enhancing efficiency and strengthening companies' competitiveness.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of ADIPEC 2026, Smart said Accenture continues to support the AI agenda through its participation in the event for the third consecutive year, highlighting ADIPEC's importance as a platform for exchanging expertise and showcasing solutions and technologies that help accelerate the energy sector's digital transformation.

He explained that value creation across the energy ecosystem centres on three key priorities: strengthening companies' strategic optionality and flexibility, increasing their ability to adapt to change, and achieving differentiation through the development of products and services that are more closely aligned with customer needs.

Smart added that artificial intelligence is a key driver of progress in these areas and is helping advance the transformation of the energy sector, noting that the industry remains in the early stages of AI adoption despite the tangible value already achieved.

He said the next phase requires companies to embed AI capabilities at the core of their operations, ensuring sustainable value that extends beyond short-term gains and supports long-term performance improvements.