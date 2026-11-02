Al Masaood Energy establishes first fully solar-powered operations hub at ICAD

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Masaood Energy has announced the establishment of its first operations hub to run entirely on solar power at the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD), as part of a partnership with TotalEnergies, helping reduce emissions associated with the facility's energy consumption by more than 60 percent.

Ibrahim Al Hashidi, Regional Manager – Renewable Energy Division at Al Masaood Energy, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2026) that the project includes the development of a 2.5 MW solar power installation, enhancing energy efficiency and supporting the company's adoption of clean-energy solutions.

He said the project forms part of the company's strategy to contribute to the UAE's net-zero objectives and strengthen its role in developing sustainable energy solutions.

Al Hashidi added that Al Masaood Energy aims to reduce its operational emissions by 50 percent by 2029, ahead of the timeframe set for achieving the UAE's net-zero objectives.

He said the project represents an important step in the company's journey towards greater sustainability and the adoption of environmentally responsible practices, in line with the UAE's drive to accelerate the transition to clean energy.